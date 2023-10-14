The Chicago Bears are fresh off from ending a staggering 14-game losing record dating back to last season. Justin Fields and Co. picked up a long overdue win over the Washington Commanders. Hence, they go into the Week 6 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings with some momentum.

The Vikings, on the other hand, are coming off a demoralizing 27-20 defeat to reigning Super Bowl champs Kansas City Chiefs. To make matters worse, the Vikings lost arguably their best player, Justin Jefferson, to an injury in the loss. Speaking of injuries, let's take a look at the Chicago Bears injury report heading into the crunch matchup.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Chicago Bears Week 6 Injury Update

According to the Chicago Bears website, nine players on their team appeared on the latest injury report ahead of the Vikings game.

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, and experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator

Kyler Gordon, Eddie Jackson, Cole Kmet, Jaylon Johnson and Terell Smith were limited participants in Friday's training session. They are suffering from a variety of injuries coming into Week 6.

Also, Travis Homer, Lucas Patrick and Roschon Johnson did not participate in training. That means that they are doubtful to play against the Vikings. Doug Kramer fully participated in training but appeared on the injury report.

How to watch Bears vs. Vikings: TV channel, live stream, details and more

The Vikings will come up against a highly motivated Bears team in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season. The Vikings last played in Week 5 when they lost a one-possession game to the much fancied Kansas City Chiefs.

The Vikings slugged it out with the Chiefs until the end but eventually came up short. To make matters worse, franchise superstar Justin Jefferson suffered an injury in the game and might be out for a while.

This news could mean music in the ears of the Chicago Bears faithful, as they smell a chance to stack up back-to-back wins for the first time in a long time. They will be hoping that D.J. Moore plays like he did against the Washington Commanders in Week 5.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

When: Oct. 15, 2023

Where: Soldier Field, Chicago

TV: FOX

Online Streaming: FuboTV, DAZN