Chiefs fan in blackface controversy: Native American tribe releases statement addressing viral photo

A young Kansas City Chiefs fan has found himself embroiled in controversy as he attended the team's Week 12 game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. During the game, a camera caught Holden Armenta wearing a headdress with black and red face paint.

The photo of Armenta went viral but Deadspin writer Caron J. Phillips accused the fan of being a racist, wearing blackface. Shannon Armenta, Holden's mother, noted that her son is Native American and belongs to the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians tribe.

Its tribal chairman Kenneth Kahn, released a statement addressing the controversy:

"We are aware that a young member of our community attended a Kansas City Chiefs game in a headdress and face paint in his way of supporting his favorite team. As a federally recognized tribe, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians does not endorse wearing regalia as part of a costume or participating in any other type of cultural appropriation."

Phillips was under fire for his comments about Armenta on his Deadspin blog:

"This is what happens when you ban books, stand against Critical Race Theory, and try to erase centuries of hate."

It is important to note that Holden's grandfather, Raul Armenta, is a member of the Santa Ynez tribal committee. Fans also went after CBS for even showing the young Kansas City Chiefs fan on television in the first place.

There have yet to be comments from the franchise over the controversy and it is unknown whether Armenta's family will seek any legal action against Phillips and Deadspin.

The Chiefs faced previous controversy over their team nickname

The Kansas City Chiefs have come under massive pressure to change their name, just as the former Washington Redskins renamed themselves the Washington Commanders.

The team is named after the former mayor of Kansas City in the 1960s, H. Roe Bartle. Bartle was nicknamed "Chief" Mayor Bartle and played a vital role in attracting the American Football League franchise, the Dallas Texans in 1963.

Since 2020, Native American headdress has been prohibited at Arrowhead Stadium. Moreover, there has been pressure on them to do away with the chopping motion.

Despite no connection to any Native American culture, a vast majority of its early promotional activities leaned heavily on visuals and messaging portraying American Indians in a racially negative way. The organization has worked to remove this imagery and other means of cultural appropriation.