"If they move to Kansas, there will legitimately be riots" - Chiefs fans react to news of franchise shifting to new stadium

The Kansas City Chiefs could have a new stadium. According to Kevin Clark of The Ringer, the Chiefs' president, Mark Donovan has stated that the franchise is looking at new stadium locations and options, saying that having a new stadium in Kansas is a possibility when the lease for Arrowhead Stadium ends in 2031.

The state that the Chiefs are interested in moving to is Kansas. The state has never had a professional sporting team across any of the major sports in the United States.

When the news broke of a possible move to Kansas, NFL fans erupted in disappointment over the potential move. One fan went as far as to say that, if the franchise moves to Kansas, there will be riots.

👨🏼‍💻 @crksokc @bykevinclark If they move to Kansas there will legitimately be riots

One fan posted that, if the team did move to a new stadium, the franchise would lose many fans as a result.

Cwmunny @cwmunny @bykevinclark Chiefs would lose so many fans if this happened Kansas and Missouri people don't get along. It is in our DNA. I've been a Chiefs fan since 92 watched every game through a 2-14 season. This would be a deal breaker. I can't route for anything in Kansas. I would be done with NFL

Another fan posted, simply saying, "Do not take this team to Kansas."

KC_Mike @Tigerjunky9311 @bykevinclark Do not take this team to Kansas I swear to God

One fan replied saying that they hate the idea of a new stadium in Kansas.

The dislike for the move kept coming, with another fan posting an elongated "no" to the news.

Another fan posted and wrote that, should a move to Kansas happen, it will be the end of their support for the franchise.

Robert Soper @RobertS20226638 @bykevinclark If the Chiefs make to Kansas, that will be the end of my support for them. There is no reason to abandon Arrowhead Stadium, same goes for the Royals Stadium. Both of these stadiums are beautiful. How about developing the area around them particularly the area West and South.

One fan posted to keep Arrowhead Stadium where it is and moving to a new stadium is not a good look.

One person posted saying they would be upset if the team moved into Kansas.

One fan wrote that the proposed move is a horrible idea and to keep Arrowhead where it is.

Another fan posted in response to the news, saying they hope the franchise doesn't move.

Kansas City Chiefs hoping for better in season 2022

AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City and Patrick Mahomes again made it to another AFC Championship game last season, but were bundled out thanks a game-winning kick from Bengals kicker Evan McPherson.

It was another missed opportunity for the franchise. This offseason, the much-vaunted offense of Mahomes and Andy Reid lost, perhaps, one of its more valuable contributors in Tyreek Hill who was traded to Miami.

With Mahomes still at quarterback, Travis Kelce, and new additions in Juju Smith-Schuster from Pittsburgh and Marquez Valdes-Scantling from the Packers, there is still plenty of firepower for Mahomes and Reid to work with.

With a player as talented as Mahomes, Kansas City will always be in discussions for the Super Bowl, but many are wondering just how the team will cope without their speedy receiver who routinely blew the top off defensive coverage.

