Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is eagerly waiting for next season's matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. A game that was considered to be Hill's return to Arrowhead Stadium is now an international fixture that will be played in Frankfurt, Germany.

Many people were upset by NFL's decision to put the Chiefs vs Dolphins game in Germany since everyone was excited to see how the Chiefs fans will welcome back Hill.

The Dolphins receiver has been talking a lot about the Chiefs, and that has made fans upset. The Chiefs were ready to welcome him back with boos, but now the fans in Frankfurt will be relied upon to do the job.

Here's how the frustrated fans reacted on social media:

micah @micah78596164 @Chiefs @MiamiDolphins I don’t like this. Really wanted Tyreek to lose in arrowhead @Chiefs @MiamiDolphins I don’t like this. Really wanted Tyreek to lose in arrowhead

MiamiPhinatic @miamiphinatics @Chiefs @MiamiDolphins This is disappointing. Would’ve been fun to have the Tyreek homecoming game in KC. Fun for both fan bases. @Chiefs @MiamiDolphins This is disappointing. Would’ve been fun to have the Tyreek homecoming game in KC. Fun for both fan bases.

Chiefs players were waiting for Tyreek Hill's return to Kansas City

Tyreek Hill: AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills

After Tyreek Hill labeled the Kansas City Chiefs as "Qu**fs", the Chiefs fans went off against him. Moreover, Chris Jones also fired shots at his former teammate and indicated that the Super Bowl champs are eagerly waiting for Hill's return.

Recently, Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed also talked about how he is waiting for Hill's return to Arrowhead. Here's what he said:

"Tyreek has been talking a lot of trash. He talking about coming back to the Arrowhead. I've been taking notes. We'll see when he comes to Arrowhead"

The Chiefs do have many fans in Germany who might still boo Hill, but had the fixture been played in Kansas City, the atmosphere would have been very hostile for the Miami Dolphins receiver.

The Chiefs went on to win the Super Bowl after trading away Hill and that might have generated a sour feeling for the receiver towards his former team. He will be motivated to show up against them, and fans in Germany are going to see a very competitive game between two very good teams.

Hopefully, all the star players will be healthy for the international fixture, and play their best in front of fans who are new to the game.

BBQ Dom @RealBBQDom L'Jarius Sneed responds to Tyreek Hill:



