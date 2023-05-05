Since getting traded by the Kansas City Chiefs, Tyreek Hill has talked a lot about his former team. He has taken multiple shots at the franchise about how he was being underutilized and even went on to say that Tua Tagovailoa is a more accurate thrower than Patrick Mahomes.

Hill recently appeared in a video by Deestroying, in which he was seen saying the "Kansas City Qu**fs", and the Chiefs fans didn't like their former wide receiver saying it. They lashed out at him on social media and trolled him for being salty about getting traded and not winning last season's Super Bowl.

Here's how social media reacted to it:

🔑-ah @_ItsKiaBITCH twitter.com/_mlfootball/st… MLFootball @_MLFootball



#Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill called his former team the Kansas City Qu**fs #Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill called his former team the Kansas City Qu**fs 😳😳😳https://t.co/8fdRqIXlow I feel like he thought they’d be done without him but they went and won another championship instead. I’d be a lil bitter myself I feel like he thought they’d be done without him but they went and won another championship instead. I’d be a lil bitter myself 😂 twitter.com/_mlfootball/st…

KÎMO❕ @WillShootz12 MLFootball @_MLFootball



#Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill called his former team the Kansas City Qu**fs #Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill called his former team the Kansas City Qu**fs 😳😳😳https://t.co/8fdRqIXlow I hope we fuck up Miami when they come in town. twitter.com/_mlfootball/st… I hope we fuck up Miami when they come in town. twitter.com/_mlfootball/st…

Indp04🇺🇦 @indp04 @_MLFootball Aww someone is upset that KC hasn’t missed a beat without him. @_MLFootball Aww someone is upset that KC hasn’t missed a beat without him.

Patrick Mahomes Right Arm @mahomes_arm @_MLFootball I'd be sad too if I just watched 15 and Co. get another ring after trading me away. It's not personal 10 it's just business, at least you got 1 ring. @_MLFootball I'd be sad too if I just watched 15 and Co. get another ring after trading me away. It's not personal 10 it's just business, at least you got 1 ring.

Fids @loc_nate @_MLFootball I’d be salty too if the team who didnt wanna pay me won a ship the year after I left @_MLFootball I’d be salty too if the team who didnt wanna pay me won a ship the year after I left 😂

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face the Miami Dolphins in the upcoming season, and it will be Hill's first game back against his former team. The Chiefs fans will be ready for the Dolphins' star receiver, and he is likely to get booed in the stadium.

Since Hill was traded not a single person in the Chiefs organization has talked ill about him, but the star receiver has been taking continuous shots at the franchise. As a result, it will be interesting to see what happens in the much-awaited game next season.

Tyreek Hill is aiming to win another Super Bowl

Tyreek Hill: Philadelphia Eagles v Miami Dolphins

Tyreek Hill, unfortunately, missed out on the second Super Bowl of his career last season as he was no longer a part of the Chiefs. However, he is still determined to win another Super Bowl, and the Dolphins have a real shot at it.

Last season both Hill and the Dolphins were playing great football but injuries to Tua Tagovailoa derailed their season. Tagovailoa is healthy once again, and the expectations are set high for the franchise next season.

They added Jalen Ramsey in the offseason as well, which has strengthened their defense. Hill gave phenomenal production to the Dolphins last season, and if he continues to do so with Tagovailoa being healthy, they can beat anyone in the league.

Hill has made himself a target for Chiefs fans, and if he fails to win against them next season, they are going to make his life hell on social media.

