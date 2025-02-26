Chiefs heiress Ava Hunt recaps 'bits and pieces' of February with family and friends

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt’s younger daughter Ava Hunt took to Instagram on Feb. 24 to post a series of pictures of her month thus far. She captioned:

“Bits and pieces”

The post consisted mostly of pictures from her recent visit to Southern Methodist University for her sorority parents' weekend. The first slide included a picture of her father, Clark and mother, Tavia, taken just outside her sorority dorm on Feb. 22.

Ava wore a blue SMU sweater, dark denim jeans and black boots. Clark kept it simple with blue jeans, a blue suit and a simple brown button-up coat, while Tavia sported a turtleneck sweater beneath a matching coat with blue jeans and white heels.

In another picture, she stood between two adorable cheerleaders in SMU merch. Meanwhile, Ava also wore an SMU cheerleading outfit, as she's a member of the SMU Mustangs.

In the next picture, Ava posed with many of her sorority sisters and the club, Pi Beta Phi. The club welcomed Ava with a special cake. Her elder sister, Gracie also attended Ava’s sorority weekend. Ava also posted a picture of her pet dog, Chief.

The Hunt family has been busy since their heartbreaking Super Bowl LIX loss. Before dropping Ava off at Clark’s alma mater, SMU, they celebrated Clark’s birthday—he turned 60 on Feb. 19.

Similar to Clark’s other children, Ava is also close to her family, and she posted a heartfelt message for her father. She captioned:

“You are such a blessing to our whole family, and I look up to the way you lead us and our family organizations in such a Christlike manner,” Ava wrote. “You’re the best father I could ask for, and I love you so much!!”

Ava Hunt's dorm at SMU gets a barbie-makeover

Ava Hunt joined SMU last August as a freshman to pursue a degree in college cheerleading. Her parents dropped her off to live in a dorm provided by the college. However, being the daughter of a billionaire has its perks. Ava gave her dorm a Barbie-like makeover, which she proudly shared on Instagram.

Ava's mother, Tavia, also posted an emotional message for her younger daughter on Instagram. She wrote:

“Today, I left a piece of my heart at SMU. Ava Hunt, you’ve always been a mix of sunshine and hurricane—fierce, fearless, and capable of incredible things.”

