Chiefs star Tyrann Mathieu takes a dig at Rams owner Stan Kroenke following OBJ signing 

Tyrann Mathieu is wondering the same thing many NFL fans have wondered about in the past couple of weeks. How does the Los Angeles Rams have enough money to bring in the likes of Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller?

The Rams already pay Cooper Kupp, Jalen Ramsey, Aaron Donald, and Matthew Stafford a lot of money. Miller and Beckham are huge names in their own right.

Mathieu had fun on Twitter responding to a tweet asking the question. He responded with a playful dig at Rams owner Stan Kroenke and his wife, Ann Walton Kroenke.

Tyrann Mathieu's response was to a tweet by former Chiefs teammate Damien Wilson. Wilson was a linebacker who played 16 games for the Chiefs in 2019 and 2020. Mathieu's response to how the Rams seem to have an endless amount of cap space was a comedic one.

Ann Walter Kroenke is the heiress to the Walmart franchise. According to the annual Fortune 500 rankings, Walmart is the most profitable company in North America.

In addition to being the wife of the Rams owner, Ann Walter Kroenke owns professional sports teams, the Denver Nuggets, and Colorado Avalanche. Her net worth is an estimated $8.6 billion.

Although Tyrann Mathieu's response was funny, being married to the heiress of Walmart is not why Beckham was able to sign with the Rams.

Odell Beckham Jr. is playing for minimal money on the Rams.

What Tyrann Mathieu may not realize is that Beckham is earning next to nothing with the Rams. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport has revealed how much Beckham is making with the Rams. Only $1.2 million is guaranteed.

— Another $3M available in team-based incentives for how they finish the regular season and the postseason. The #Rams gave WR Odell Beckham Jr a 1-year deal worth up to $4.25M, source said.Details:— $500K signing bonus— $750K for the rest of the season— Another $3M available in team-based incentives for how they finish the regular season and the postseason. The #Rams gave WR Odell Beckham Jr a 1-year deal worth up to $4.25M, source said.Details: — $500K signing bonus— $750K for the rest of the season— Another $3M available in team-based incentives for how they finish the regular season and the postseason.

Beckham was paid a much heftier salary with the Browns. When Beckham went through the waiver process, he was still owed $7.25 million. But Beckham was ultimately willing to take a substantial pay cut to find a contending team to play for.

The New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, and Green Bay Packers were his other finalists. Beckham felt the Rams could best utilize his talents and earn him a bigger payday in the offseason.

Beckham will now play alongside one of the best wide receiver trios in football in Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Van Jefferson.

Meanwhile, Tyrann Mathieu will look to keep the Chiefs' defense rolling after playing better the last two games. Mathieu and the Chiefs still have Super Bowl aspirations, and a matchup with the Rams in February is still a possibility.

