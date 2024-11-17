Chiefs vs. Bills weather report: Latest on conditions at Highmark Stadium for Week 11 showdown in New York

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills will renew their rivalry in Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season. The Chiefs are undefeated, while the Bills are 8-2.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs look poised to secure the first seed in the AFC if they continue their impeccable run of form. On the other hand, Josh Allen and the Bills would love nothing more than to end their unbeaten streak at Highmark Stadium in New York.

Let's look at the weather forecast for this clash between the AFC powerhouses.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills weather report

According to AccuWeather forecast, the game will be played under hazy skies and gusts of just eight mph. It's expected that the winds will pick up later in the game.

Furthermore, 15 mph winds could occur later in the fixture, with gusts of up to 25 mph expected. The National Weather Service forecast projects Orchard Park to have a mid to lower 50s temperature plus a single-digit wind speed from the southwest. Rains aren't expected in the matchup.

Expand Tweet

How have the Chiefs and Bills performed this season?

The Kansas City Chiefs are living up to their preseason billing as the team to beat in the AFC. They've started the season with a 9-0 record and are the last team to remain unbeaten heading into Week 11.

They have recorded statement wins over potential playoff rivals the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos. The Chiefs have relied on their phenomenal defense and Mahomes' assured production to get to this stage. They'll fancy their chances against the Bills, whom they've beaten numerous times in the Andy Reid era.

The Buffalo Bills are also having a top-notch season, and they're arguably outperforming their preseason expectations. They have shaken off the fears of falling apart without wide receiver Stefon Diggs' consistent production, and they enter Week 11 second in the AFC.

The Bills have recorded solid wins over playoff aspirants such as the Arizona Cardinals, Seattle Seahawks and Indianapolis Colts. Their only losses were against the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans.

Josh Allen and Co. will aim to give the Chiefs their first defeat of the season. However, to achieve that, they'll have to play the perfect game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.