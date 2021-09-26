Chiefs vs Chargers: Injury report and starting lineup - September 26 | NFL 2021-22 season

The Kansas City Chiefs are off top spot in the AFC West for the first time in the Patrick Mahomes era. After a surprising last-second loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the Chiefs will hope to rebound against the Los Angeles Chargers in their first test in the AFC West this season.

Meanwhile, for the Los Angeles Chargers, Justin Herbert is off to a bit of a sluggish start. After throwing two touchdowns and three interceptions in his first two games, will Herbert be able to right the ship against the Chiefs defense?

Herbert's hopes are high, given the Chiefs have been holding the door open for offenses as the last-ranked defense in the NFL.

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers injury report

Kansas City Chiefs

Field Yates @FieldYates Through 17 career starts, Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert have more passing yards than any other players in NFL history.



Chiefs vs. Chargers on Sunday. Through 17 career starts, Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert have more passing yards than any other players in NFL history.



Chiefs vs. Chargers on Sunday. https://t.co/uls8Eqwsvf

The Chiefs are completely healthy at every position except for their defensive line. Both Frank Clark and Chris Jones are racing against the clock to heal before Sunday's game. Clark and Jones have been limited in practice with hamstring and wrist injuries, respectively.

Los Angeles Chargers

According to CBS Sports, the Chargers' roster has some bruises and bumps. Chris Harris Jr and Justin Jones are questionable for Week 3. Chris Harris Jr is battling a shoulder injury while Justin Jones is dealing with a calf issue. Both players did not practice on Thursday.

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers starting lineups

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers v Washington Football Team

QB - Patrick Mahomes | RB - Clyde Edwards-Helaire | WR - Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman, Demarcus Robinson | TE - Travis Kelce | OL - Orlando Brown Jr., Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith, Lucas Niang

DL - Chris Jones, Jarran Reed, Derrick Nnadi, Frank Clark | LB - Nick Bolton, Anthony Hitchens | CB - Charvarius Ward, L'Jarius Sneed | S - Tyrann Mathieu, Daniel Sorensen | K - Harrison Butker | P - Tommy Townsend

Los Angeles Chargers

Also Read

QB - Justin Herbert | RB - Austin Ekeler | WR - Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Jalen Guyton | TE - Jared Cook | OL - Rashawn Slater, Matt Feiler, Corey Linsley, Oday Aboushi, Storm Norton

DL - Jerry Tillery, Linval Joseph, Justin Jones | LB - Joey Bosa, Kenneth Murray Jr, Kyzir White | CB - Chris Harris Jr., Michael Davis, Asante Samuel Jr. | S - Derwin James Jr., Nasir Adderley | K - Tristan Vizcaino | P - Ty Long

Edited by Colin D'Cunha