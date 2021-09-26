Chiefs vs Chargers prediction, odds and picks - September 26 | NFL season 2021-22

The Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3 of the NFL season. Chiefs coach Andy Reid has a chance to become the first head coach in NFL history to win 100 games with two different teams with a win in Week 3.

The Chiefs lost a classic against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2 by one point. Meanwhile, the Chargers are coming off a loss to the Dallas Cowboys, where they suffered 12 costly penalties.

Charean Williams @NFLCharean Chargers have had two touchdowns brought back by penalties as well as a 31-yard reception. They have 12 penalties for 99 yards.

Chiefs vs Chargers match details

Los Angeles Chargers (1-1) vs Kansas City Chiefs (1-1)

Sunday, Sept. 26, 1:00 PM ET

Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO.

Chiefs vs Chargers betting odds

The Chiefs enter the game as favorites over their AFC West rival. The Chiefs Moneyline is currently at -310. The spread for them is 7.0. The game is one of the highest spreads across the NFL in Week 3.

On the other hand, the Chargers are underdogs at +255. The spread for them is -7.0. Each game the Chiefs and Chargers have played this year has ended in a four-point or fewer result.

Chiefs vs Chargers picks

It's difficult to argue with the Chiefs being the favorites. Despite coming up short in Week 2, the offense showed it's firing on all cylinders. Since Patrick Mahomes became the starting quarterback, the Chiefs have averaged 31.5 points per game. But the defense outside of Tyrann Mathieu and Chris Jones is a cause for concern.

If there's one team that can cover the spread and upset the Chiefs in their building, it's the Chargers. Justin Herbert has made some awe-inspiring throws this season and can hang with Mahomes in a shootout.

Keenan Allen and Mike Williams have been among the best wide receiver duos through the past two weeks. They'll have to play cleaner than they did in Week 2, though, when two touchdowns were erased by penalties.

Chiefs vs Chargers key injuries

Chiefs

DE Frank Clark (Hamstring) questionable

DE Chris Jones (Wrist) questionable

Chargers

LB Joey Bosa (Foot/Ankle) questionable

CB Chris Harris Jr. (Shoulder) questionable

DT Justin Jones (Calf) questionable

Chiefs vs Chargers Head to Head

KC Football Guy @KC_Football_Guy Dating back to Head Coach Andy Reid's arrival in 2013 the Chiefs have a 12-4 record against the Chargers.

KC is 31-4 in the last 35 division contests.



KC is 31-4 in the last 35 division contests. Dating back to Head Coach Andy Reid’s arrival in 2013 the Chiefs have a 12-4 record against the Chargers.



KC is 31-4 in the last 35 division contests.

In the last five meetings between these teams, the Chiefs have won three and the Chargers have won two. The Chargers were victorious in their most recent head-to-head, winning 38 to 21. That said, the Chiefs have dominated the rivalry over the last six years. In the last 14 games, the Chiefs have won 12, including nine straight.

Chiefs vs Chargers prediction

Ultimately, the Chiefs at home are too hard to pick against. The crowd noise will cause the Chargers to move out of their rhythm and commit more penalties. The Chiefs will capitalize and Tyreek Hill will Travis Kelce have a touchdown apiece.

Herbert will keep the Chargers in the game for as long as he can. They'll benefit from playing a Chiefs secondary that gives up a lot of passing yards. But the Chiefs have scored 30-plus points in both games so far and the Chargers' defense won't be able to change that, especially if Bosa doesn't play.

Final predicted score: Chiefs 31:27 Chargers

