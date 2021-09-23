Chiefs HC Andy Reid one win away from exclusive feat

Andy Reid is one of the greatest head coaches in NFL history. The 63-year-old Reid is one of the top ten winningest head coaches in history. At the time of publishing, Reid sits with 222 regular-season wins, the sixth-highest ever. He's also won 17 career playoff games, which is the fourth-most of all time.

Entering Week Three against the Los Angeles Chargers, Andy Reid has a chance to make history. If Reid is victorious, he'll be the first NFL head coach in history to win 100 games for two different franchises.

Harold R. Kuntz @HaroldRKuntz3 And he’ll try this again … if the Chiefs win Sunday, Reid will become the first HC to win 100 games with 2 different franchises. KC’s won 12 of the last 14 vs. LA (w/ last year’s Week 17 game featuring mostly backups) And he’ll try this again … if the Chiefs win Sunday, Reid will become the first HC to win 100 games with 2 different franchises. KC’s won 12 of the last 14 vs. LA (w/ last year’s Week 17 game featuring mostly backups) https://t.co/YfLt0NAxTa

Andy Reid would be in a category of his own with this historical feat

Sometimes it feels like Reid doesn't get all the respect he's due. He coached during the same years as Bill Belichick, who's the greatest head coach in NFL history. Belichick received more of the attention because of his six Super Bowl rings and nine Super Bowl appearances.

But Andy Reid has been responsible for introducing a lot of new offensive concepts to the NFL. He began as a West Coast offensive coach, and throughout the years, he's incorporated any and every kind of offensive scheme into his teams.

Andy Reid comes out every season with tricks up his sleeve. He uses whatever scheme fits his personnel best to maximize their talent. Reid is a die-hard football lover who's always studying, trying to get better. If he earns his 100th win with two different teams, he'll earn a lot of respect from casual and diehard fans alike.

Lori Rubinson @LRubinson Matt Lombardo @MattLombardoNFL Andy Reid sure seems to have found a QB ... #Mahomes Andy Reid sure seems to have found a QB ... #Mahomes Andy Reid seems to have a talent for identifying QB talent, nurturing that talent, and calling plays to maximize that talent. He may not be the guy you want managing the clock late in a playoff game but getting the most out of QBs? Any QB would be happy to play for him twitter.com/MattLombardoNF… Andy Reid seems to have a talent for identifying QB talent, nurturing that talent, and calling plays to maximize that talent. He may not be the guy you want managing the clock late in a playoff game but getting the most out of QBs? Any QB would be happy to play for him twitter.com/MattLombardoNF…

How Andy Reid got to where he's at today

Depending on who you ask, Andy Reid would be synonymous with two different teams. Those two teams are the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. Reid has spent the last nine seasons with the Chiefs. Before that, he got his career started as the Eagles head coach for 14 years.

Andy Reid was an offensive assistant with the Green Bay Packers in the 1990s while getting his sea legs. It was 1999 when Reid took over as head coach of the Eagles. In the last two seasons before he was hired, the Eagles were a losing team and were going in the wrong direction. Reid's first season was an adjustment year, but after that, the Eagles soared to the top of the NFC.

He coached the Eagles through the end of the 2012 season. He earned 130 regular-season wins and ten playoff wins. They made the Super Bowl in the 2004 season but were defeated by Belichick. In 2013, Reid needed a change of scenery and left for the Chiefs.

Andy Reid has never had a losing season with the Chiefs. In 2017, he was responsible for drafting Patrick Mahomes, who went on to win the MVP title in his first season. Reid won his first Super Bowl in 2019 which was what earned him respect and validation from many of his doubters across the NFL.

Matt Hammond @MattHammondShow Andy Reid didn’t need to win a Super Bowl to validate his greatness, but what a moment for him to finally do it.



Good for him. Andy Reid didn’t need to win a Super Bowl to validate his greatness, but what a moment for him to finally do it.



Good for him.

Ultimately, Andy Reid is a living legend of the sport. He has an eye for young talent and a mind that can scheme up anything. The NFL wouldn't be the same without him. After Week Three, he could have a spot in NFL history unique to him alone.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar