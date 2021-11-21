Chiefs vs. Cowboys injury report and starting lineup - November 21 | NFL Week 11

The newly resurgent 6-4 Kansas City Chiefs take on the 7-2 Dallas Cowboys in perhaps the most mouth-watering of all games in Week 11.

The Kansas City Chiefs have had a wobbly season so far. They have flattered to deceive in many games with the offense and Patrick Mahomes particularly misfiring. There have been inexplicable interceptions and they have stuttered but now the Chiefs are hoping that all that is behind them. They arguably played their best match of the season in their last game when they demolished the Las Vegas Raiders 41-14.

The Dallas Cowboys are also approaching this game feeling pretty confident about themselves. They shellacked the Atlanta Falcons 43-3 last time round, though how much that counts for is debatable after the Falcons' latest performance against the Patriots. But bar an unexpected loss to the Denver Broncos and their first match loss against the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they have been flawless.

Both teams come into this game with justifiable confidence and it will depend on the individuals on the day to step up and be counted. We look at those players for both the Chiefs and the Cowboys, as to who might make it and who might not.

Dallas Cowboys injury report

Player Position Injury Game Status Tyron Smith T Ankle Questionable Nahshon Wright CB Hamstring Questionable Kelvin Joseph CB NIR-Personal Questionable

The Dallas Cowboys do not have anyone out for the game, but there is a good chance they will be missing some players. Both Tyron Smith and Nahshon Wright were limited in practice, raising doubts about whether they would play in the game. Kelvin Joseph, meanwhile, is questionable with a non-injury related issue and did not practice for the Cowboys in the last session.

Kansas City Chiefs injury report

Player Position Injury Game Status Lucas Niang T Ribs Out L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee Questionable Armani Watts CB Illness Questionable

The Kansas City Chiefs also have three players on the injury report. Lucas Niang is definitely out with a rib injury. L'Jarius Sneed has a better chance of making the game as he was involved in limited practice on Friday. The news is worse for Armani Watts as he did not practice in the last session at all.

Dallas Cowboys starting lineup

QB Dak Prescott | RB Ezekiel Elliott | WR Amari Cooper | WR CeeDee Lamb | WR Cedrick Wilson | TE Dalton Schultz | LT Ty Nsekhe | LG Connor Williams | C Tyler Biadasz | RG Zack Martin | RT Terence Steele

DE Tarell Basham | DT Osa Odighizuwa | DT Carlos Watkins | DE Randy Gregory | SLB Micah Parsons | MLB Keanu Neal | WLB Leighton Vander Esch | CB Anthony Brown | NB Jourdan Lewis | CB Trevon Diggs | SS Donovan Wilson | FS Damontae Kazee

Kansas City Chiefs starting lineup

WR Tyreek Hill | LT Orlando Brown | LG Joe Thuney | C Creed Humphrey | RG Trey Smith | RT Andrew Wylie | TE Travis Kelce | WR Mecole Hardman | QB Patrick Mahomes | RB Darrel Williams | FB Michael Burton

LDE Chris Jones | LDT Jarran Reed | RDT Derrick Nnadi | RDE Frank Clark | LB Ben Niemann | LB Anthony Hitchens | LCB Charvarius Ward | RCB Rashad Fenton | CB Mike Hughes | FS Juan Thornhill | SS Tyrann Mathieu

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar