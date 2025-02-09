Chiefs vs Eagles inactives: Which players are out for Super Bowl LIX?

By Andre Castillo
Modified Feb 09, 2025 23:10 GMT
Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty

Super Bowl LIX is finally here. Two years after their thrilling classic at LVII, the Kansas Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will meet once again on Sunday to determine the best team in all of football.

Patrick Mahomes had his worst passing output as a starter in the regular season, failing to hit 4,000 yards for the first time in his career. Travis Kelce also had a career-low three touchdowns. But it did not matter in the postseason as they once proved their mastery in games that mattered.

On the other side of the matchup, Saquon Barkley humiliated the New York Giants and their fans, coaches and executives by winning Offensive Player of the Year after joining the 2,000-yard club.

But not everyone gets to play such a high-stakes game. So, who is out?

Eagles' Super Bowl LIX inactives

Much had been made about Brandon Graham's status as he entered what could be the final game of a storied career, but on Saturday the Eagles delivered some good news: He was being activated from the injured reserve and would see action.

However, their active roster actually shrank in the minutes before the Super Bowl. The following players were declared inactive:

  • QB Tanner McKee
  • WR Ainias Smith
  • OT Darrian Kinnard
  • G Trevor Keegan
  • DE Bryce Huff
  • CB Eli Ricks
  • S Lewis Cine

The biggest loss of them is Huff, who would have provided the Eagles with another pass rusher besides Josh Sweat.

All seven join WR Britain Covey who was ruled out with a neck injury after practice, on the sidelines.

Chiefs' Super Bowl LIX inactives

Meanwhile, the following inactive Chiefs will join wideout Skyy Moore, who was ruled out with an abdominal injury after being initially listed as doubtful, on the sidelines:

  • OT Wanya Morris
  • OT Ethan Driskell
  • G CJ Hanson
  • DE Malik Herring
  • DE Joshua Uche
  • CB Steven Nelson
  • CB Keith Taylor

Morris is the highest-profile player of the casualties, having filled in for rookie Kingsley Suamataia at left tackle in the regular season befoe being replaced by DJ Humphries in Week 14 against the Los Angeles Chargers. He also filled in for Jawaan Taylor at right tackle in Week 16 against the Houston Texans.

Kickoff for Super Bowl LIX is at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

