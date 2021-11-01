Chiefs vs. Giants injury report and starting lineup - November 1 | NFL Week 8

The reeling Kansas City Chiefs will host the struggling New York Giants at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 8's Monday Night clash. Neither team can afford to lose this game as their hopes of winning their respective divisions dangle by a thread.

The Chiefs suffered a blowout loss at the hands of the Tennessee Titans in what was arguably the worst performance of Patrick Mahomes' career. The quarterback finished with just 206 yards and an interception in his team's blowout loss.

The Giants are coming off an emphatic defensive display where they held the Carolina Panthers to just three points. The Giants' defense played hard and the result was evident during their win over the Panthers.

Both teams will be missing some key players in this contest, but whose loss is more significant? Check out the injury report and probable starting lineups for each other.

Chiefs vs. Giants injury report

Kansas City Chiefs

Player Position Injury Game Status Mike Remmers T Knee Questionable Charvarius Ward CB Foot Questionable Anthony Hitchens LB Tricep Out Khalen Saunders DT Knee Out

The Chiefs have only four players on the injury list, with only two listed out for the game against the Giants: linebacker Anthony Hitchens (tricep) and defensive tackle Khaleen Saunders (knee).

New York Giants

Player Position Injury Game Status Darius Slayton WR Hamstring Questionable Sterling Shepard WR Hamstring Questionable John Ross WR Hamstring Questionable Evan Engram TE Calf Questionable Tae Crowder LB Thigh Questionable Danny Shelton DL Pec Doubtful Saquon Barkley RB Ankle Out Kenny Golladay WR Knee Out Kadarius Toney WR Ankle Out

The Giants will be without three of their best playmakers on offense. Saquon Barkley (ankle), Kenny Golladay (knee) and Kadarius Toney (ankle) will all miss the trip to Missouri. Five players are questionable to play, while Danny Shelton's game status is doubtful.

Chiefs vs. Giants starting lineups

Chiefs

QB - Patrick Mahomes | RB - Darrel Williams | WR - Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman, Demarcus Robinson | TE - Travis Kelce | OL - Orlando Brown Jr., Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith, Lucas Niang

DL - Chris Jones, Jarran Reed, Derrick Nnadi, Frank Clark | LB - Nick Bolton, Ben Niemann, Willie Gay | CB - Charvarius Ward, L'Jarius Sneed | S - Juan Thornhill, Tyrann Mathieu | K - Harrison Butker | P - Tommy Townsend

Giants

QB - Daniel Jones | RB - Devontae Booker | WR - Darius Slayton, Dante Pettis, John Ross | TE - Evan Engram | OL - Matt Peart, Ben Bredeson, Billy Price, Will Hernandez, Nate Solder

DL - Dexter Lawrence, Austin Johnson, Leonard Williams | LB - Lorenzo Carter, Tae Crowder, Reggie Ragland, Oshane Zimines | CB - James Bradberry, Adoree' Jackson | S - Jabrill Peppers, Logan Ryan | K - Graham Gano | P - Riley Dixon

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar