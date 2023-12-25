Chiefs vs Raiders inactives: Who is out for Week 16’s Christmas Game showdown?

The Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs take the stage as the first of three games played on Christmas Day.

The Philadelphia Eagles will host the New York Giants at 4:30 p.m., and the night will be capped off with the San Francisco 49ers hosting the Baltimore Ravens in primetime for what could be a Super Bowl matchup.

The Chiefs (9-5) will host the Raiders (6-8) today in a much-needed win for both teams. Kansas City is coming off a victory last week against the New England Patriots (27-17) and the Raiders are coming off their big 63-21 win against the Los Angeles Chargers last week.

Kansas City could close the gap in the division race with a win and the Raiders could keep their slim playoff chances alive with a victory today.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Livestream: Paramount +

TV: CBS

Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

When: 1:00 p.m. ET

Las Vegas Raiders Inactives Week 16

According to the Las Vegas Raiders' website, two players will be inactive for Christmas Day's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Tight end Michael Mayer and star running back Josh Jacobs will be inactive for today's game.

Jacobs is out with an illness/quad injury, while Mayer is out due to a toe injury. Jacobs has 806 rushing yards and six touchdowns this season. Mayer has 27 catches for 304 yards and two touchdowns on the season.

Jacobs was a bit of a surprise, as he was ruled out hours before their game.

Raiders inactives:

Michael Mayer TE Josh Jacobs RB

Kansas City Chiefs Inactives Week 16

The Kansas City Chiefs will have a few more players out of Sunday's game than the Las Vegas Raiders. They will be without a good portion of their offense, as they will have four starters out, including three skilled-position players.

Running back Jerick McKinnon, wide receivers Kadarius Toney, Mecole Hardman, and offensive lineman Donovan Smith were all ruled out of Monday's game.

Chiefs inactives:

Jerick McKinnon RB Kadarius Toney WR Mecole Hardman WR Donovan Smith OT

Week 16 shows that staying healthy is critical, especially for teams heading into the playoffs. Both the Chiefs and Raiders have suffered injuries all season like every other team, but today, the Raiders enter the game as the healthier team of the two.

