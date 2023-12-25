Is Josh Jacobs playing today? Update on Raiders RB's injury status for Week 16 vs Chiefs

Whether or not Josh Jacobs plays today will likely determine how much of a fight the Las Vegas Raiders put up against the Kansas City Chiefs, who have just one win in three games so far in December.

Christmas Day, however, presents Patrick Mahomes and co. another opportunity to solidify their status as perennial contenders as they go up against the Raiders on Monday.

Jacobs, the NFL's leading rusher last year, has been dealing with a quad issue since the win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Here's the latest on his availability for Week 16 on Christmas Day.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Vikings Raiders Football

Josh Jacobs injury status: Latest on Raiders RB's injury

Earlier this week, interim head coach Antonio Pierce was asked about Jacobs' injury heading into the festive season. Pierce said:

"I think he was close last week. That was a decision we all made for the best interest of him. If I had to be a betting man, I would think he would play this game."

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported early on Monday morning that Jacobs' issue was "iffy" at best.

The Raiders held out hope that Jacobs would suit up on Christmas Day, but Jacobs is now officially out against the Chiefs owing to his quad injury and illness.

AFC Playoff Picture: Can the Raiders still make the 2023 NFL playoffs?

Week 16 is essentially a go-big-or-go-home game for the Raiders. They're drinking from the last chance saloon on Christmas Day when it comes to their playoff hopes this year.

The three straight losses prior to them beating the Chargers into submission certainly didn't help their odds of advancing to the postseason.

As things stand, ahead of the Chiefs game, the Raiders are the 12th seed in the AFC.

ESPN lists the Raiders' playoff hopes at 1%, which essentially means it's bye-bye for Las Vegas if they lose to the Chiefs. Our NFL Playoff Predictor is also far from bullish on the Raiders' hopes for the 2023 NFL Playoffs.

The Raiders will need to win against the Chiefs and then hope Patrick Mahomes loses his magic powers so Kansas City stumbles against the Bengals and the Chargers.

Predict And Win × Game Rules Prizes How to Play Join our free-to-play NFL prediction game & stand a chance to win incredible prizes Login is mandatory to be eligible for prizes Terms & Conditions For more information, check out our For Top 10 on the Leaderboard How to claim prize + - Only Top 10 ranked winners in the Leaderboard are eligible for rewards 1. Winners will have to update their phone number and email ID on their profile page before 1st April 2024. Not doing so, will make them ineligible for prizes. 2. Sportskeeda's team will contact the winners (from email-id: [email protected] ) on their updated email ID after 1st April. Please note that next set of instructions will be sent to the updated Email IDs only. Steps to Update Profile Details 1. Click on your profile icon as shown in the screenshot. 2. Click "Manage Your Profile". 3. Go to Edit Profile and scroll down to update your Email ID & Phone Number.