Chiefs vs Titans injury report and starting lineup - October 24 | NFL Week 7

The game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans will tell us a lot about both teams. The Chiefs are 3-3 and are looking to rebound from a shaky start to their season. The defense has struggled all season and will now face Derrick Henry, who scored three times in Week 6.

The 4-2 Titans have a lot of momentum after defeating the Buffalo Bills. The Titans have done well against the Chiefs in the Henry era, winning three of four head-to-head games. Let's see how injuries can play a role in the outcome of the game.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tennessee Titans injury report

Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs @Chiefs

chiefs.com/news/week-7-in… Tyreek Hill, Joe Thuney, Chris Jones, and Charvarius Ward are questionable for Sunday’s game. Michael Burton, Jody Fortson, and Anthony Hitchens are out. Tyreek Hill, Joe Thuney, Chris Jones, and Charvarius Ward are questionable for Sunday’s game. Michael Burton, Jody Fortson, and Anthony Hitchens are out.

chiefs.com/news/week-7-in…

Player Position Injury Game Status Michael Burton FB Pec Out Jody Fortson TE Achilles Out Anthony Hitchens LB Tricep Out Tyreek Hill WR Quad Questionable Joe Thuney OG Hand Questionable Chris Jones DT Hand Questionable Charvarius Ward CB Quad Questionable

The Chiefs will have to play without starting linebacker Anthony Hitchens. Defensive tackle Chris Jones is questionable with a hand injury that's lingered for a few weeks now. Charvarius Ward is another starter in danger of missing the game on the defensive side of the ball.

On offense, Tyreek Hill is questionable but expected to play, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Joe Thuney is also dealing with a hand injury that could cause him to miss the game.

Tennessee Titans

Player Position Injury Game Status Taylor Lewan OT Concussion Out Chester Rogers WR Groin Out Monty Rice LB Groin Out Bud Dupree LB Knee Questionable Amani Hooker DB Groin Questionable Julio Jones WR Hamstring Questionable Jeremy McNichols RB Ankle Questionable

Julio Jones sounds like he's ready to play Sunday despite being questionable with a hamstring injury. That's excellent news for the Titans, who will already be without Taylor Lewan and Chester Rogers. Bud Dupree is an essential player for the Titans' pass rush, but his status is questionable.

The Titans' defense will need as many able bodies as possible against Patrick Mahomes. Including safety Amani Hooker, who's questionable with a groin injury.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tennessee Titans starting lineups

Kansas City Chiefs

QB - Patrick Mahomes | RB - Darrel Williams | WR - Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman, Demarcus Robinson | TE - Travis Kelce | OL - Orlando Brown Jr., Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith, Lucas Niang

DL - Chris Jones, Jarran Reed, Derrick Nnadi, Frank Clark | LB - Nick Bolton, Ben Niemann, Willie Gay | CB - Charvarius Ward, L'Jarius Sneed, Mike Hughes | S - Juan Thornhill, Tyrann Mathieu | K - Harrison Butker | P - Tommy Townsend

Tennessee Titans

Also Read

QB - Ryan Tannehill | RB - Derrick Henry | WR - Julio Jones, A.J. Brown, Josh Reynolds | TE - Anthony Firkser | OL - Kendall Lamm, Roger Saffold III, Ben Jones, Nate Davis, David Quessenberry

DL - Jeffery Simmons, Teair Tart, Denico Autry | LB - Harold Landry III, David Long Jr., Rashaan Evans, Bud Dupree | CB - Janoris Jenkins, Elijah Molden, Chris Jackson | S - Kevin Byard, Amani Hooker | K - Randy Bullock | P - Brett Kern

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar