Chiefs vs Titans injury report and starting lineup - October 24 | NFL Week 7

The game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans will tell us a lot about both teams. The Chiefs are 3-3 and are looking to rebound from a shaky start to their season. The defense has struggled all season and will now face Derrick Henry, who scored three times in Week 6.
The 4-2 Titans have a lot of momentum after defeating the Buffalo Bills. The Titans have done well against the Chiefs in the Henry era, winning three of four head-to-head games. Let's see how injuries can play a role in the outcome of the game.
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tennessee Titans injury report
Kansas City Chiefs
The Chiefs will have to play without starting linebacker Anthony Hitchens. Defensive tackle Chris Jones is questionable with a hand injury that's lingered for a few weeks now. Charvarius Ward is another starter in danger of missing the game on the defensive side of the ball.
On offense, Tyreek Hill is questionable but expected to play, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Joe Thuney is also dealing with a hand injury that could cause him to miss the game.
Tennessee Titans
Julio Jones sounds like he's ready to play Sunday despite being questionable with a hamstring injury. That's excellent news for the Titans, who will already be without Taylor Lewan and Chester Rogers. Bud Dupree is an essential player for the Titans' pass rush, but his status is questionable.
The Titans' defense will need as many able bodies as possible against Patrick Mahomes. Including safety Amani Hooker, who's questionable with a groin injury.
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tennessee Titans starting lineups
Kansas City Chiefs
QB - Patrick Mahomes | RB - Darrel Williams | WR - Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman, Demarcus Robinson | TE - Travis Kelce | OL - Orlando Brown Jr., Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith, Lucas Niang
DL - Chris Jones, Jarran Reed, Derrick Nnadi, Frank Clark | LB - Nick Bolton, Ben Niemann, Willie Gay | CB - Charvarius Ward, L'Jarius Sneed, Mike Hughes | S - Juan Thornhill, Tyrann Mathieu | K - Harrison Butker | P - Tommy Townsend
Tennessee Titans
QB - Ryan Tannehill | RB - Derrick Henry | WR - Julio Jones, A.J. Brown, Josh Reynolds | TE - Anthony Firkser | OL - Kendall Lamm, Roger Saffold III, Ben Jones, Nate Davis, David Quessenberry
DL - Jeffery Simmons, Teair Tart, Denico Autry | LB - Harold Landry III, David Long Jr., Rashaan Evans, Bud Dupree | CB - Janoris Jenkins, Elijah Molden, Chris Jackson | S - Kevin Byard, Amani Hooker | K - Randy Bullock | P - Brett Kern