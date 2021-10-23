Will Tyreek Hill play against the Titans in Week 7?

Tyreek Hill has been one of the pillars of the Chiefs' success over the last five years. Without Tyreek Hill, the Chiefs' offense would not be nearly as explosive. That's why when CBS Sports listed Hill on the injury report, it raised the stress level for Chiefs fans.

With only one more full day before the next Chiefs game, many are wondering how the wide receiver is doing.

NFL Injury Report: Will Tyreek Hill play this week?

Tyreek Hill is currently listed with a quadriceps injury. He didn't practice on Thursday, setting off some red flags about his status for Sunday.

However, he did practice on Friday. In the end, based on the Chiefs' situation, Hill may find himself on the field on Sunday.

Adam Teicher @adamteicher Tyreek Hill and Joe Thuney were back to practice today for Chiefs. A good sign for their availability on Sunday against Titans. Tyreek Hill and Joe Thuney were back to practice today for Chiefs. A good sign for their availability on Sunday against Titans.

The Chiefs are 3-3 and in third place in the AFC West. For a team that played in the last two Super Bowls, it may feel like the sky is falling.

That said, at 3-3, the team only needs a couple of wins to get back into the heat of the playoff race.

At the same time, the Chiefs cannot afford to drop any more games until they win a few. With every loss, their ceiling shrinks. Right now, the best-case scenario would be the Chiefs winning the rest of their games for a record of 14-3.

If the Chiefs lose another game, their ceiling will drop to 13-4. Last season, the Chiefs went 14-2.

twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… ICYMI... Here's a replay of today's live chat.Talked about the latest injury news (Antonio Gibson, Alex Collins, Tyreek Hill, Antonio Brown, Julio Jones, all the Giants players, DeVante Parker, & more), my favorite starts/sits, & answered your questions. ICYMI... Here's a replay of today's live chat.Talked about the latest injury news (Antonio Gibson, Alex Collins, Tyreek Hill, Antonio Brown, Julio Jones, all the Giants players, DeVante Parker, & more), my favorite starts/sits, & answered your questions.

Meaning, if the Chiefs lose another game, their playoff chances will take another hit in the AFC West, which has become one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL. Patrick Mahomes has slightly regressed as well, already having thrown eight interceptions on the season and he only threw six for all of last season.

Divisional Round - Cleveland Browns v Kansas City Chiefs

Without Tyreek Hill, the Chiefs would need to lean more on an already banged-up Travis Kelce. Travis Kelce is dealing with a neck injury and any additional hits on him could aggravate the injury. This would be a perfect time for wide receiver Mecole Hardman to step up and play like the second-round selection that he was projected to be.

With such a tough game ahead of them, they will need to pull out all of the stops to get Tyreek Hill out on the field.

