Will Travis Kelce play in Week 6 against the Washington Football Team?

The Kansas City Chiefs' success over the last several years came at the same time Travis Kelce elevated himself to become one of the best tight ends in football. However, Kelce also finds himself on the Chiefs' injury report.

Will the star play in Week 6 against the Washington Football Team?

Travis Kelce: in or out for Week 6?

According to Sporting News, Kelce suffered a stinger in the Week 5 loss against the Buffalo Bills. Stingers are scary because they feel a lot worse than they end up being. Luckily for the Chiefs, Travis Kelce looks to be mending quickly and should be back for the Week 6 kickoff. He may be taking it easy in practice, but come game time, he should be ready.

Still, missing practice is never good. Even if a player shows up to practice but only does a chunk of the work, it could create rust that results in a hangover on gameday. At 2-3, the Chiefs cannot afford any additional adversity for their players.

Needless to say, the Chiefs' defense is such an open door that the offense needs to be perfect or the loss to the Buffalo Bills will be repeated. Kelce needs to be 100 percent from the first snap or the Chiefs could be in trouble. After injuries to Tyreek Hill and Clyde Edwards-Helaire last week, the Chiefs can ill-afford more losses.

Additionally, as Kelce is 32 years old, every injury creates an added level of anxiety as it could be at any moment that Kelce begins to hit the wall that every player hits at one time or another. Could this be the start of his erosion from the NFL? Of course, if he's getting his first dings at 32 years old, he could still have a long shelf life. That said, some players fall apart quickly.

Through five games, Travis Kelce has 369 yards and four touchdowns. He could reach about 1,500 yards this season and 15 touchdowns at his current pace. This is another reason why Kelce still has plenty of gas in the tank. Kelce has earned at least 1,000 yards and four touchdowns every season since 2016. It would be surprising if he doesn't hit the mark with an additional game this season.

