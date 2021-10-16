Chiefs vs Washington: Injury report and starting lineup - October 14 | NFL 2021-22 Season

In Week 6, the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Football Team will look to get their records back to .500.

This matchup is between two 2-3 teams who have disappointing defenses. The Chiefs' defense has been so bad that fans have been hitting the panic button. Washington was one of the best defenses in the league last year but has majorly regressed in all aspects this season.

Patrick Mahomes is coming off one of the worst games of his career. He'll compete against Taylor Heinicke, who has shown flashes this season but is still growing as a player. Injuries could play a role in deciding this game.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Washington Football Team: Injury report and starting lineup

Kansas City Chiefs

Player Position Injury Game Status Tyreke Hill WR Quad Questionable Chris Jones DT Wrist Questionable Charvarius Ward CB Quad Questionable Anthony Hitchens LB Knee Questionable Joe Thuney OG Hand Questionable Blake Bell TE Back Questionable

The Chiefs' injuries are to important players on their team. Chris Jones missed last week, and the Chiefs generated no pressure on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Tyreke Hill is essential to what the Chiefs run on offense and hasn't practiced this week. Joe Thuney is one of the best guards in the league.

On defense, Charvarius Ward and Anthony Hitchens are both important players. Hitchens is their best linebacker, and the Chiefs cornerbacks have struggled mightily this season. Losing Ward leaves them more vulnerable against the pass than they already are.

Washington Football Team

Player Position Injury Game Status Antonio Gibson RB Shin Questionable Brandon Scherff OG Knee Questionable Curtis Samuel WR Groin Questionable Jonathan Allen DT Knee Questionable Sam Cosmi OT Ankle Questionable Cam Sims WR Hamstring Questionable Jared Norris LB Shoulder Questionable Cole Holcomb LB Shoulder Questionable Sammis Reyes TE Back Questionable Dyami Brown WR Knee Questionable James Smith-Williams DE Toe Questionable

Washington has a concerningly extensive injury list. If their three wide receivers miss the game, Terry McLaurin will be relied upon to do it all. Antonio Gibson is another key cog in their offense and has been a safety net for Heinicke.

Sam Cosmi and Brandon Scherff didn't practice this week either and could be in danger of missing the game.

Defensively, Jonathan Allen has practiced in a limited capacity this week. As has Cole Holcomb, who's one of the top ten in tackles in the NFL.

The defense has regressed, but those two have remained impact players. Washington's injuries will be worth monitoring as they could play a huge role in the outcome of the game.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Washington Football Team starting lineups

Kansas City Chiefs

QB - Patrick Mahomes | RB - Darrell Williams | WR - Tyreke Hill, Mecole Hardman, Demarcus Robinson | TE - Travis Kelce | OL - Orlando Brown Jr., Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith, Lucas Niang

DL- Chris Jones, Jarran Reed, Derrick Nnadi, Frank Clark | LB - Nick Bolton, Anthony Hitchens, Willie Gay | CB - Charvarius Ward, L'Jarius Sneed, Mike Hughes | S - Daniel Sorenson, Tyrann Mathieu | K - Harrison Butker | P - Tommy Townsend

Washington Football Team

QB - Taylor Heinicke | RB - Antonio Gibson | WR - Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, Adam Humphries | TE - Ricky Seals-Jones | OL - Charles Leno Jr., Ereck Flowers, Chase Roullier, Brandon Scherff, Sam Cosmi

DL - Chase Young, Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen, Montez Sweat | LB - Cole Holcomb, Jamin Davis, Jared Norris | CB - Kendall Fuller, William Jackson III, Benjamin St-Juste | S - Kamren Curl, Landon Collins | K - Dustin Hopkins | P - Tress Way

