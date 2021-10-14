Will Tyreek Hill play in Week 6 against the Washington Football Team?

Tyreek Hill and the Kansas City Chiefs are smarting after their primetime blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills. That said, Tyreek Hill was smarting more, considering the knee injury he suffered during the loss.

Will Hill be available to play in Week Six against the Washington Football team? Here's a look at what the timeline for Hill's injury is shaping up as.

Will Tyreek Hill be ready for Week Six?

According to CBS Sports, Hill's injury kept him out of practice on Wednesday but initial reports display that his injury isn't expected to impact his availability for the game.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter 🏈 Chiefs’ WR Tyreek Hill suffered “a minor” knee injury last night and the team does not expect him to miss time, per source.🏈 Chiefs’ RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered a sprained MCL last night and is expected to miss “a few weeks” per source. 🏈 Chiefs’ WR Tyreek Hill suffered “a minor” knee injury last night and the team does not expect him to miss time, per source.🏈 Chiefs’ RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered a sprained MCL last night and is expected to miss “a few weeks” per source.

Hill is dealing with a "minor" knee injury. Chiefs fans are likely sighing a breath of relief as knee injuries routinely end seasons.

However, missing practice means that Hill may not be fully ready for the game. Even if he plays, he may not be the same explosive receiver the Chiefs are accustomed to having.

If Tyreek Hill is unable to go, it could hurt the production of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs offense. Just five games into the year, Hill has more than 500 yards of offense and four touchdowns. Last season, Hill had 1276 yards and 15 touchdowns. Based on Hill's current pace, he could easily eclipse those numbers if he stays healthy.

In Hill's place, another receiver without the same level of chemistry would be targeted by Mahomes. This could result in a critical incompletion.

With the Chiefs' well-documented defensive struggles, a missed throw that results in a punt or a turnover could be the difference between winning and losing. Of course, at 2-3, the Chiefs are in must-win mode right now.

If Hill can move effectively, then the Chiefs definitely need him on the field. If the Chiefs fall to 2-4, the writing may be on the wall that the division now belongs to Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Historically speaking, 2-4 teams rarely make the push to get over .500, let alone reclaim the division or earn a top playoff spot. This week's game is massive for the Chiefs and they need all hands on deck. Under the circumstances, it seems that Hill will play no matter what.

