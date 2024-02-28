ChiefsAholic required to pay over $500,000, faces 50 years of prison over charges of robbery and money laundering

ChiefsAholic, a Kansas City Chiefs fan, entered a plea of guilty to 11 counts of robbery or attempted robbery spanning seven states in a federal court on Wednesday.

Xaviar Babudar, a 29-year-old football enthusiast, has been a long-time Chiefs supporter. He is a well-liked and even beloved character among the Chiefs followers.

Fans of the Chiefs keep up with his social media updates, which include his regular pregame buildup videos. Parents would bring their children to take photographs with him at games, and as fans became closer to him, they would frequently text him to talk about football and gambling.

The man behind the wolf mask initially entered a plea of innocence last year in response to 19 counts, including money laundering, armed robbery, bank theft and transferring stolen goods.

ChiefsAholic has entered a plea of guilty to one charge each of money laundering and smuggling stolen goods over state borders. In a different case, he entered a plea of guilty to one charge of bank robbery, as stated by federal prosecutors in a press statement.

Xaviar Babudar now faces up to 50 years in prison. The new date of the sentencing hearing is July 10.

According to a press release from the US Attorney's Office, Babudar's plea deal requires him to give up property to the authorities, which includes an autographed artwork of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes that the FBI retrieved, and pay a minimum of $532,675 in compensation to subjected banking institutions.

According to U.S. Attorney Teresa Moore:

"Babudar's violent crime spree across the Midwest and beyond traumatized bank employees and victimized financial institutions in seven states.

"The defendant attempted to hide hundreds of thousands of dollars in pilfered money by utilizing it for online and in-person gambling, but the odds were against him. He will be held responsible for the entirety of his criminal activity, including his attempt to elude justice, following his conviction today.”

After being freed on bond in February 2023, Babudar is said to have taken off his ankle tracker and run away. Authorities arrested him in July 2023, after tracking him down in Lincoln, California.

A timeline of charges against ‘Xavier Babudar’ aka ChiefsAholic

A grand jury of the United States convicted ChiefsAholic in August 2023 for robbing multiple banking institutions and using local casinos to launder the money.

The 29-year-old fan of the Kansas City Chiefs was accused in the August 2023 indictment of 11 charges of money laundering, three acts of armed bank robbery, one crime of bank theft and four counts of smuggling stolen goods across state borders. According to the authorities, between April and December 2022, he allegedly robbed or tried to rob financial institutions and credit unions in Iowa, Tennessee, Minnesota and Nebraska. He also allegedly used many casinos in Missouri, Kansas and Illinois for laundering over $1,000,000 in chips.

The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office states that robbery with a handgun warrants a penalty of five years to life in prison, while violence while disguised or covered warrants a penalty of two to five years.