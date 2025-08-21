Chris Godwin fantasy football injury update: Buccaneers drop crucial update on star WR amid ankle injury rehab

Chris Godwin will enter his ninth year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2025 NFL season. The wideout dislocated his ankle in Tampa Bay's Week 7 loss to the Baltimore Ravens last year, which cut short his season.

Since Godwin had surgery on his ankle, football and fantasy football fans want to know whether the receiver will be fit for the start of the upcoming season.

Chris Godwin injury update ahead of 2025 season

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin - Source: Imagn

On Thursday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Buccaneers will soon activate Chris Godwin from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list for the start of the 2025 season. The decision has been made to ramp up the wideout's rehab for the games, and he will be part of Tampa Bay's 53-man roster.

Reports also stated that Godwin will likely not return to game action until October. However, he is expected to start practicing during Week 2 of the regular season.

Since Godwin might not play in Tampa Bay's opening games of the upcoming season, fantasy football fans should avoid picking him early in the season. Notably, you could pick Godwin in your fantasy team only after he is listed as active on the Buccaneers' roster.

Godwin's season was cut short after his ankle injury last year, as he missed the final 11 weeks of the season. Before his injury, he had a league-leading 50 catches to go with 576 receiving yards (second-most) and five touchdowns (third-most).

The Buccaneers drafted Godwin with the No. 84 pick in the 2017 NFL draft. He has racked up 7,266 yards and 39 touchdowns on 579 receptions ever since.

Godwin was part of the Buccaneers team that won the Super Bowl in 2021. He has also posted four seasons with 1,000+ receiving yards.

In March, Godwin signed a three-year, $66 million extension with the Buccaneers. He

