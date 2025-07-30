Chris Godwin Fantasy Outlook 2025: Is Buccaneers WR a safe pick amid uncertain week 1 status?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Chris Godwin has been one of the most consistent and talented wide receivers in the NFL over the past few seasons. Prior to 2024, Godwin had three straight years of over 80 receptions, over 1,000 receiving yards, and two or more receiving touchdowns.

However, 2024 saw the star wide receiver suffer a serious ankle injury, one that required surgery and for him to miss the remainder of the season. At this time, there does not appear to be a clear timetable for Godwin's return but there is a good chance that he misses the preseason this year.

Godwin was producing at an elite rate prior to getting injured, averaging 19.7 PPR fantasy points per game. Through only seven regular season games last year, Godwin had 50 receptions for 576 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns for the Buccaneers.

Heading into the 2025 season, the Buccaneers did draft WR Emeka Egbuka in the first round of the NFL Draft this past April. While Godwin will still get his targets and receptions when he is healthy, Egbuka will unquestionably garner opportunities as well in what has become a very talented and crowded offensive unit in Tampa Bay.

Chris Godwin fantasy outlook amid injury concerns and crowded offensive unit

The Buccaneers skill position players include stars in QB Baker Mayfield, RB Bucky Irving, WR Mike Evans, WR Chris Godwin, WR Emeka Egbuka, WR Jalen McMillan, and TE Cade Otton. As a result, there is the chance that the amazing talent on the roster lowers the fantasy football ceiling and potential of many of the Tampa Bay receivers.

At the current moment, Fantasy Pros is projecting Evans as the WR17, Godwin as the WR35, Egbuka as the WR50, and McMillan as the WR65. With this projection, Evans will likely be taken near the fourth round, Godwin near the eighth round, Egbuka near the 13th round, and McMillan near the final round of your draft.

At the moment, Godwin is profiling as a mid-range WR3 based on draft position and rank. Godwin has performed at the rate of a mid/high-end WR2 over the past few years, meaning that you may be able to acquire one of the best receivers in football for a cheaper draft price than usual.

Although there are injury concerns and questions about his role in a crowded offense, Godwin has a great connection with Mayfield and has the trust of his coaches as well. Godwin can be viewed as a low-end WR2 this year, albeit with many questions that could push him into the WR3 ranks.

