GOAT of all GOATs? Chris Godwin's bold claim about Tom Brady can spark a debate among sports fans

Tom Brady's recent retirement has reignited interest in the greatest of all time (GOAT) discussion.

Most are of the opinion that the seven-time Super Bowl champion is indeed the GOAT as he has a far greater total of accolades than anyone else in the sport's history.

But former Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate Chris Godwin is taking things just a bit further. He believes that Brady is the GOAT at everything.

After the Buccaneers' 31-9 victory in Super Bowl LV over the Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Films caught up with Godwin in the aftermath of the Super Bowl celebration:

"He the best ever. In football, hockey, baseball, basketball, rugby, criquet, croquet! It don't matter."

SportsCenter @SportsCenter There’s no sport Tom Brady isn’t the greatest at if you ask Chris Godwin There’s no sport Tom Brady isn’t the greatest at if you ask Chris Godwin 😂 https://t.co/81BHCAbEiI

The 2019 All-Pro receiver has effusive praise for his former quarterback. Godwin's 2021-2022 season was cut short after suffering a torn ACL in their Week 15 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Although the Bucs will now be without Tom Brady, Godwin looks to return to the team at some point next season.

What's next for the Buccaneers and life after Tom Brady?

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Despite "Tampa Tom's" recent retirement, all is not lost for the Buccaneers. Their former quarterback did them a favor by announcing his retirement so early in the offseason process.

By doing so, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians and general manager Jason Licht will have a head start in the process of replacing the GOAT, months before the NFL draft.

The team can now decide whether or not they want to develop rookie quarterback Kyle Trask, who was on the roster behind Brady and Blaine Gabbert this season.

Trask was a Heisman Trophy candidate in 2020 with the Florida Gators and was seen as a longshot to replace Tom Brady if and when he decided to retire.

The team may also decide to go the route of drafting a quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft and develop a fresh face out of college to grow alongside Chris Godwin.

The last option would be to sign a veteran quarterback instead. The roster is full of offensive talent and owns one of the best offensive lines in the league.

Veterans such as Russell Wilson, Jimmy Garoppolo and Aaron Rodgers are names likely to gain traction this offseason (for teams other than the Rams and Bengals).

PFF @PFF Seahawks QB Russell Wilson wants to explore his options this offseason, per @RapSheet Seahawks QB Russell Wilson wants to explore his options this offseason, per @RapSheet https://t.co/LJpiKntZ1F

Edited by Adam Dickson