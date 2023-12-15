Chris Godwin injury update: Latest on Buccaneers WR for Week 15 Fantasy Football

Due to a knee ailment, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin did not practice on Thursday after also missing practice on Wednesday.

It's still unclear at this time whether the wide receiver will be able to play for the Bucs against the Green Bay Packers in Week 15.

Godwin's knee issue raised questions following last week's win over the Atlanta Falcons. In the victory, he recorded five receptions for 53 yards.

As of right now, the Buccaneers' season record is 6-7, and they are tied for the NFC South playoff spot with the Falcons and New Orleans Saints.

The Bucs will play the Jacksonville Jaguars, Saints and Carolina Panthers to finish the regular season after taking on the Packers this Sunday. To effectively handle those opponents' challenges, it may be necessary for their top wideout to be totally healthy.

What happened to Chris Godwin?

In Week 14, Chris Godwin suffered a knee injury during the Tampa Bay Bucs’ 29–25 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. The 27-year-old wide receiver attempted to grab a pass from quarterback Baker Mayfield, but he immediately left the field with a limp before coming back for the team's subsequent offensive play.

Godwin continued to rest his injured knee on Wednesday, which resulted in him missing practice. The receiver's availability to play against Green Bay on Sunday is now in doubt, though, as he was also declared not present during practice on Thursday.

When will Chris Godwin return?

Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin was taking care of a neck injury in Week 13 when he last appeared on the team's injury report before this week.

Godwin's new injury following last week's win over the Falcons is the reason for his DNP designation in this week's injury report. The receiver's absence from the Wednesday and Thursday practices was probably more due to maintenance than health, as he did not look to be hindered against the Falcons, drawing 11 targets in that game.

Godwin's performance on Friday during practice will provide more insight into his availability status for the Bucs' Week 15 matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

Thus far this season, Godwin has 58 receptions for 659 yards and one touchdown. In addition, he has two rushes for 33 yards and a touchdown.