Christian Haynes NFL Draft projection: 3 best landing spots for UConn Huskies guard

Christian Haynes is not your prototypical NFL Draft prospect. He didn't play for a traditional football powerhouse like UCLA, Alabama, Michigan or Florida, instead plying his trade for UConn, where he was twice an All-American.

That makes him somewhat of a low priority for teams, but that doesn't mean that he will go undrafted. He may, but there may be some interesting suitors out there. First though, how good is the former Husky?

Christian Haynes draft profile

Not much tape on Haynes is available, but based on it, he's more of a run blocker than anything.

At six-foot-two and 313 lbs., he's quite stout and sturdy for a lineman, which can be a good thing to have when creating rushing space. However, it's also somewhat undesirable in passing situations where a little more heft and mobility can help when defending against the pass rush.

He certainly could use more refinement before becoming a contributor in the pros, whether it be on offense or special teams.

3) Kansas City Chiefs

Nick Allegretti's departure leaves the Chiefs short on guards

It has happened again.

After luring right tackle Andrew Wylie, the Washington Commanders have done the same with left guard Nick Allegretti, who played well in relief of Joe Thuney at Super Bowl LVIII. With Thuney's recovery status still uncertain, general manager Brett Veach would want to fortify the guard corps.

One solution would be Christian Haynes, who gets to work with a winning squad immediately, which could do wonders for his development.

2) Green Bay Packers

Elgton Jenkins is a top-tier guard, but he could use more help

The Green Bay Packers have a promising cast led by Jordan Love, wideouts Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, and newly signed running back Josh Jacobs. Elgton Jenkins is part of the engine that makes it work, but the engine has lost vital parts ahead of 2024.

Former star tackle David Bakhtiari has been released. Backup tackle Yosh Nijman, who would have stepped up; and guard Jon Runyan Jr. have left for the Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears, respectively. More bodies are needed, and Haynes could be one.

1) Baltimore Ravens

Kevin Zeitler (pictured) and John Simpson are gone from Baltimore, and new guards need to step up

Is a Maryland homecoming in store for Christian Haynes?

The Baltimore Ravens have just lost both of their starting guards: John Simpson and surprise Pro Bowler Kevin Zeitler, who went to the New York Jets and Detroit Lions respectively. The good news is that they have four more guards at hand, but competition for the starting spots will be intense.

Haynes could definitely shine, as he was born in Bowie, giving him plenty of motivation to fight for a chance to start.