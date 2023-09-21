Christian Kirksey career earnings: How much has the Bills LB earned in his NFL career?

Christian Kirksey is a seasoned linebacker who boasts an impressive nine-year tenure in the NFL, showcasing his prowess on three different teams: the Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, and Houston Texans.

As the 2023 regular season approached, the Houston Texans made the decision to release him from their roster. In a swift turn of events, Kirksey found a new home with the Buffalo Bills' practice squad just two days later. However, he announced his retirement from the league today.

With nearly a decade of experience in the league, football enthusiasts are eager to delve into Kirksey's earnings throughout his illustrious career and the substantial contracts that have defined his journey in the NFL.

Playing nine seasons in the league, Christen Kirksey has amassed remarkable career earnings of $37.7 million.

Christian Kirksey's professional journey kicked off when he was drafted by the Cleveland Browns as the 71st overall pick in the third round of the 2014 NFL draft. Post-draft, he inked a lucrative 4-year, $3.04 million deal with the Browns. Notably, in his rookie season, Kirksey incurred a fine of $8,268 for roughing the passer against Jake Locker.

In 2017, he secured a substantial 4-year, $38 million contract extension with the Browns, but his tenure with the team came to an end in 2020.

During his six-season stint with the Browns, Kirksey made his mark by starting in 54 out of 73 games, tallying an impressive 484 tackles, 11.5 sacks, 22 QB hits, 16 passes defended, four forced fumbles, and three fumbles recovered.

In 2020, he embarked on a new chapter with the Green Bay Packers, signing a two-year, $13 million contract. However, his tenure with the Packers was brief, as he was released by the team the following year.

Moving on, 2021 saw Christian Kirksey inking a one-year, $3 million contract with the Houston Texans. The subsequent season brought him a two-year, $10 million contract extension with the Texans, but he was ultimately released by the team in 2023.

Christian Kirksey net worth

In 2023, Christian Kirksey's net worth stands at an impressive $5 million, a testament to his successful nine-season career in the NFL. Alongside his playing career, Kirksey capitalized on endorsement deals with prominent brands like Nova Men and Nationwide, further bolstering his financial portfolio.

Facing a setback, Kirksey battled through a strained hamstring that kept him sidelined for a significant portion of the 2023 training camp. Unfortunately, the Houston Texans made the tough call to release him on Aug. 28, a move that saved the team $5.2 million.

In a twist of fate, Kirksey quickly found a new opportunity with the Buffalo Bills, securing a spot on their practice squad for 2023 with a one-year, $370,800 contract.

As the dust settles, it marks the end of an era for the former Iowa standout. Kirksey leaves behind a legacy of a successful nine-year tenure in the NFL, showcasing his dedication and talent on the field.

Adding a personal touch to his journey, he recently exchanged vows with his longtime girlfriend, Kendra Mikelle, sealing their commitment after a year-long engagement. This new chapter in Kirksey's life promises to be as exciting and fulfilling as his storied NFL career.