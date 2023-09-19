Dion Lewis career earnings: How much did Patriots Super Bowl winner make in the NFL? 

Dion Lewis had a remarkable career in the NFL, playing for eight seasons with four well-known teams: the Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans, and New York Giants.

However, beyond the gridiron glory, recent headlines have cast a spotlight on Lewis for a different reason. As reported by TMZ, he found himself in a legal tussle, facing a misdemeanor trespassing charge.

Yet, amidst the buzz of controversy, one burning question lingers in the minds of many: What is the extent of wealth that Lewis amassed during his tenure in the NFL?

In this exclusive dive, we unravel the financial tapestry of this Super Bowl champion, providing a comprehensive look at the earnings that underscored his remarkable journey in professional football.

Dion Lewis had a notable NFL career, earning a total of $16.9 million. He began his professional journey when he was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles as the 149th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL draft. After being drafted, he signed a four-year, $2.22 million contract with the Eagles.

In 2013, Lewis was traded to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for Emmanuel Acho. Unfortunately, he didn't get the chance to play with the Browns and was let go in 2014.

During the same season, he joined the Indianapolis Colts, but didn't see any game time. In 2015, he secured a two-year, $2.6 million contract with the New England Patriots. He played three seasons with them, including their Super Bowl victory in 2017.

In 2018, Lewis signed a significant four-year, $19.8 million contract with the Tennessee Titans. However, he was released by the team after the 2019 NFL season. Moving on to 2020, he signed a one-year, $1.55 million contract with the New York Giants. This marked his final season before deciding to retire in 2021.

Throughout his eight seasons in the NFL as a running back, Dion Lewis started in 27 of 102 games, gaining 2,425 yards in 567 attempts, and scoring 13 touchdowns.

Dion Lewis net worth: How much is former NFL RB worth in 2023?

As of 2023, Dion Lewis boasts a net worth of $2.2 million. Since retiring from professional football in 2021, he has remained closely tied to the sport. Notably, in April 2023, Lewis embraced a new role as the Assistant Running Backs Coach at the University at Albany. Expressing his enthusiasm, Lewis said:

“Being retired, being away from the game, I missed it a lot. It’s a great opportunity here that Coach [Greg] Gattuso has given me.”

This opportunity arose from a longstanding connection with Greg Gattuso, tracing back to Lewis' days at the University of Pittsburgh, where Gattuso served as an assistant coach.

During his time at the University of Pittsburgh, Lewis left an indelible mark. In his freshman season, he set the Big East rushing record and concluded his two-year stint as a Panther with an impressive tally of 30 rushing touchdowns and over 2,800 yards gained on the ground.