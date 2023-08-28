Christian Kirksey landing spots: 3 teams that should pursue veteran LB after Texans release

The NFL roster cuts are getting brutal, and linebacker Christian Kirksey is the latest to feel the wrath. The 30-year-old was released by the Houston Texans as the AFC franchise trimmed its roster from 90 down to 53.

Hundreds of players will be told their services are no longer required, but in Kirksey's case, several teams will likely be lining up to sign him.

Just who that will be is anyone's guess, but most free agents will sit tight until all the roster moves are made and then assess their future as teams look to plug gaps in their rosters.

Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans

Christian Kirksey stats

Kirksey has played nine NFL seasons, starting his journey with the Cleveland Browns in 2014. He played six years in Cleveland before making the move to Green Bay.

He lasted one year and then moved to the Texans, where he stayed for two seasons and is now on the hunt for another team.

Christian Kirksey has played 114 games (94 starts), with seven interceptions, four forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, 16.5 sacks, 778 combined tackles, 45 tackles for loss and 33 quarterback hits.

He will look to add to those numbers this season.

Christian Kirksey: Texans contract details

The veteran linebacker signed a two-year, $10 million deal with the Texans in 2022 and had $4 million of that guaranteed per spotrac.com. He will now have a dead cap hit of $1 million.

As a free agent, Kirksey will likely look for a similar type of deal from any team that wishes to sign him.

3 teams that could sign Christian Kirksey

#3, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore's defense is one of the NFL's best, but it has a small weakness at linebacker. After seeing C.J. Mosley leave, the Ravens never replaced him.

With Baltimore's love of added defensive talent (see Jadeveon Clowney), grabbing a veteran in Kirksey could sure up Mike Macdonald's defense.

#2, Washington Commanders

Jack Del Rio's defense was top 10 for points against last season, and with another year of progression, many expect them to be better. But what about adding Kirksey to the rotation?

He would be another veteran presence to help David Mayo and Cody Barton as the Commanders look to be a defense-first football team. He would likely also come at little cost as well.

#1, Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys linebacker depth is a little weak. With Leighton Vander Esch and Micah Parsons (now predominantly an edge rusher), behind them it's thin.

Damone Clark and Jabril Cox are next up. And with DeMarvion Overshown gone for the year with an ACL injury, a veteran coming in could work wonders for the young group.

