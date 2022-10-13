“Sometimes, bad stuff happens” – Christian McCaffrey addresses coaching situation with contenders circling for Panthers star

The Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule after the 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at home. It was another embarrassing game for a team that came into the season with the expectation that they had a shot at contending for a wild card spot.

Following the firing, many Panthers players spoke out. Christian McCaffrey, who has suddenly become the target of a lot of trade rumors, admitted that it was bad, according to ProFootballTalk and ESPN:

“Sometimes, bad stuff happens, but the earth keeps spinning. You’ve got to keep rolling. We’ve got to win a lot of ballgames here.”

With incumbent Baker Mayfield injured and backup Sam Darnold not yet off the IR, P.J. Walker is poised to start and he admitted that everyone suspected a change at head coach was coming.

That change came to no one's surprise and it elevated defensive assistant Steve Wilks to interim head coach. With a backup quarterback and an interim head coach, it doesn't look like the Panthers are going to be winning very many football games coming up.

As a result, any and all players that the Panthers have are now going to be the subject of trade rumors until the deadline passes.

NFL Trade Rumors: Are the Carolina Panthers going to clean house?

Despite their atrocious record, Carolina does have good players. The wide receiver duo of DJ Moore and Robby Anderson is solid. McCaffrey is an elite running back. They've got good pieces on the defensive end.

As a result, those pieces are now of high interest to contending teams. The Buffalo Bills reportedly called about McCaffrey in the offseason and called again once the firing was official.

He is the most speculated trade target, and it makes sense. When healthy, he's one of the best and most electric players on the field.

If he were on a team where he wasn't the defense's only focus, he would probably excel, so a team like the Bills is a tantalizing landing spot for him.

He also makes quite a bit of money. His contract extension was a lot for a running back, so if Carolina wants to rebuild, he'd be the first player they would probably trade.

Moore makes less than McCaffrey does and is tied to the team until 2025, so a trade is less likely. Plus, wide receiver is analytically more important than running back.

The same goes for edge rusher, a position at which they have a bright young talent in Brian Burns. A trade for him is also unlikely.

Almost every other player is probably available with a few exceptions, so expect teams to call the Panthers a lot in the coming weeks.

