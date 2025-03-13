Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo details tough first trimester struggles following pregnancy reveal

Olivia Culpo is keeping it real about her pregnancy journey. The model, 32, who is expecting her first child with San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey, recently shared how tough her first trimester was.

Ad

In an Instagram story, Culpo revealed that she couldn’t work out for the first four months – not even go for a simple walk. But now that she’s back at it, she’s making every session count. She captioned,

“I couldn’t workout the first 4 months of my pregnancy (not even walking!!!!!) so we’re really making it count now …”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo: Instagram

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Dressed in an all-black gym outfit, she gave a shoutout to her trainer, Marissa West, writing, “love you,” while also including her furry workout buddy, calling him a “cutie boy.”

Ad

Trending

Culpo and McCaffrey, 28, announced their pregnancy just months after tying the knot in June 2024. The couple exchanged vows in Rhode Island, Culpo’s home state, in a wedding that she described as a “covenant.” Now they’re preparing for their next big chapter – parenthood.

McCaffrey, fresh off another dominant NFL season, will soon be tackling a new role – dad duty. And with Culpo’s return to fitness, she’s showing that even after a challenging start, she’s ready to push forward.

Ad

Ryan Clark suggests 49ers should trade Christian McCaffrey and start fresh

Could the 49ers really move on from their biggest offensive weapon? Former Pro Bowl safety Ryan Clark thinks so. On “Get Up” Wednesday, Clark suggested that San Francisco should trade Christian McCaffrey and maximize his value.

"I would absolutely trade Christian McCaffrey, and I would try to get as much as I could possibly get for him," Clark said. "When you look at what Kyle Shanahan has been able to do it’s run the football."

Ad

McCaffrey, the 2023 Offensive Player of the Year, had a rough 2024 season. Having led the league with 1,459 rushing yards the year before, injuries derailed his follow-up campaign. A preseason calf and Achilles issue slowed him down, and a PCL injury in December shut him down completely. He played just four games, finishing with 202 rushing yards.

San Francisco, coming off a Super Bowl run in 2023, fell apart last season. The team finished 6-11 and missed the playoffs, ranking 12th in rushing yards per game (127.2). With Kyle Juszczyk having already been released, a full-on reset could be in play.

Ad

Clark believes the 49ers should move away from McCaffrey’s Swiss Army knife role and spread the touches around, particularly to young playmakers like Ricky Pearsall. Given McCaffrey’s injury history, trading him now could help San Francisco reshape its future.

Would the 49ers actually pull the trigger? That’s the big question.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.