Christian McCaffrey stats today: 49ers RB rushing yards, touchdowns and more in Week 11 vs. Seahawks

After missing the San Francisco 49ers' first eight games of the campaign, superstar running back Christian McCaffrey made his season debut in his team's hard-fought Week 10 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The reigning Offensive Player of the Year had a typically impactful outing. He finished the game with 13 carries for 39 yards, and caught six passes for 68 yards in the 23-20 victory for the 49ers.

San Francisco hoped the running back would have a massive game in Week 11 against the Seattle Seahawks in a critical divisional game at Levi's Stadium. Here's how he fared:

Christian McCaffrey's stats vs. Seahawks

Here are Christian McCaffrey's numbers from the San Francisco 49ers' Week 11 clash against the Seattle Seahawks:

Carries: 19

Rushing yards: 79

Rushing touchdowns: 0

Targets: 5

Receptions: 4

Receiving yards: 27

Receiving touchdowns 0

The running back had a pretty quiet first half. He was targeted only once and couldn't catch that pass, and rushed eight times for 26 yards. He featured more prominently in the final two quarters.

McCaffrey and 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy's synergy was on point and they connected four times for 27 yards. The 27-year-old carried the ball 11 times in the second half for 52 yards.

He finished the day with 106 yards from scrimmage, a decent output by his lofty standards. However, it wasn't enough for San Francisco to get the win as Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith engineered an exceptional drive in the final two minutes of the game to help his team secure a 20-17 victory.

The 49ers, Seahawks, and Los Angeles Rams are tied at 5-5, while the Arizona Cardinals lead the way in the NFC West with a 6-4 record. It wasn't the season home debut that McCaffrey had envisioned but the running back and his team have no time to sulk.

They have to pick themselves up and begin preparing for their trip to Lambeau Field in Week 12 to take on the Green Bay Packers.

