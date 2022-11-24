Christian Watson and Joshua Palmer are two young wide receivers getting significant minutes as part of a playoff-contending franchise. As such, it's no surprise that fantasy league owners are utilizing them in Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season.

On the one hand is Christian Watson, a rookie out of North Dakota State University who is pretty much privileged to be catching touchdown passes from Aaron Rodgers.

At the beginning of the season, Watson was running great routes and getting looks, but he couldn't convert these into touchdowns. However, in the past two games, there's no wide receiver in the NFL hotter than Watson. The Green Bay rookie has scored five touchdowns in four days. As such, his fantasy stock has risen, and casuals are certainly paying more attention.

On the other hand, Joshua Palmer is a year two wideout on the Los Angeles Chargers and catches touchdown passes from fellow youngster Justin Herbert. Palmer is a second-year wide receiver that the Chargers drafted in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

In the Tennessee University alum's first season in the league, he had four touchdowns in 17 games. But this season, he has three touchdowns in nine appearances for the Chargers. Currently, he has been getting some buzz in NFL fantasy leagues, and here's why.

Why should you start Joshua Palmer over Christian Watson?

Joshua Palmer looks like the surer and more consistent commodity heading into the last few weeks of the 2022 NFL season. First, Palmer plays for a team with a better record, the Los Angeles Chargers, who have a better chance of making the playoffs than the Green Bay Packers.

Moreover, Palmer is one of Justin Herbert's most targeted offensive weapons, meaning he is likelier to stack up fantasy points moving forward.

On the other hand, Christian Watson might be looking hot right now, but we have to consider that it took him over six games before he could score his first NFL touchdown. What is the likelihood it won't take him six more games to score the next?

In a nutshell, both Watson and Palmer are decent backup wide receivers for your fantasy team, with there being space for only one prospect. It's advisable to instead go with the vet rather than the rookie.

Joshua Palmer and Christian Watson: Key Stats

Tennessee University alum Joshua Palmer is having a breakout campaign, stacking up stats of 45 receptions, 496 receiving yards, and three touchdowns in nine games in the 2022 NFL season.

North Dakota State University alum Christian Watson is having a decent rookie campaign, stacking up stats of 18 receptions, 243 receiving yards, and five touchdowns in eight games in the 2022 NFL season.

Poll : 0 votes