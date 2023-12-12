Ciara Wilson net worth 2023: Russell Wilson's wife's wealth explored

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ciara Wilson is worth an estimated $20 Million. The R&B star and wife of future Pro Football Hall of Famer Russell Wilson is accomplished in her chosen fields.

Ciara Wilson is an influential figure in the R&B scene and has enjoyed an almost two-decades-long career in the music industry. Hence, it shouldn't be surprising that Wilson has an eclectic list of sponsors, such as Roca Wear, Adidas, and Verizon.

Wilson signed her first major business deal with Rocawear in 2007, becoming the face of Jay-Z's clothing line and official spokesperson for a women's campaign titled "I Will Not Lose." Furthermore, Wilson has signed numerous deals with international modeling agencies such as Wilhelmina Models and IMG.

Alongside her husband, the Wilsons became part owners of the MLS club Seattle Sounders FC. They also own the multimedia company "Why Not You Productions," which has partnered with Amazon Prime Video since 2021.

Furthermore, the Wilsons co-wrote a children's storybook with JaNay Brown-Wood and released it on March 1, 2022. The book's aim was to encourage children to pursue their dreams, and it is titled, "Why Not You?" the book was released via Random House Publications. The book was a New York Times bestseller.

Ciara Wilson and Russell Wilson relationship timeline

Ciara met the then-Seattle Seahawks franchise quarterback Russell Wilson after she canceled her engagement with Grammy Award-winning rapper Future.

Ciara and Wilson started dating in early 2015, and their relationship moved quickly, with the couple getting engaged on March 11, 2016. They married on July 6 at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England. The couple welcomed their first baby girl on April 28, 2017 and their second child, a baby boy, on July 23, 2020. Their third child, a baby girl, was born over three years later on December 11, 2023.

Ciara Wilson's Legacy

Ciara Wilson is regarded as the First Lady of Crunk&B. The certified hit maker has been at the forefront of the R&B scene since 2004. She released her debut album, Goodies, to both commercial and critical acclaim.

Wilson has earned numerous accolades, including but not limited to one Grammy Award, two BET Awards, two MTV Video Music Awards, seven Soul Train Awards, and a staggering Ascap Music Awards. Furthermore, Wilson has reportedly sold well over 45 million worldwide records.