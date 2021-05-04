Cincinnati Bengals draft picks 2021: Who did the Bengals pick? Full list of selections

The Cincinnati Bengals selected 10 players in the 2021 NFL draft.

While they picked an offensive weapon in the first round for quarterback Joe Burrow, the Bengals mixed things up in the later rounds.

They picked five offensive players, four defensive rookies, and one kicker for their special team’s unit.

The Cincinnati Bengals' 2021 NFL Draft Picks:

#1 - Round 1, Pick 5: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

The LSU wide receiver was the fifth pick in this year’s draft.

He was reunited with LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, Chase caught 20 touchdown passes and had 1,780 receiving yards from Burrow in the 2019 season.

This pre-existing chemistry should help boost the Bengals offense in 2021 and beyond. NFL scouts believe that Ja’Marr Chase is the best wide receiver prospect since Julio Jones. If he can be half the player that Julio Jones is then the Bengals will have an offense to be feared.

#2 - Round 2, Pick 46: Jackson Carman, OT, Clemson

The Bengals moved back in the second round, picking up two fourth-round picks doing so. The team selected Cincinnati native Jackson Carman with the 46th pick.

The former Clemson left tackle showed plenty of natural power and explosiveness in college. The Bengals were in dire need of a guard, so he will likely fill that position in his rookie year.

The 21-one-year old will be charged with protecting star QB Joe Burrow this season and beyond.

#3 - Round 3, Pick 69: Joseph Ossai, DE, Texas

The Bengals beefed up their defensive line by selecting Texas defensive end Joseph Ossai in the third round.

Ossai is an unbelievable athlete, who is long, lean and agile. The defensive end describes his game as “fearless and relentless.” He has a great motor and never gives up on plays.

The Bengals expect Ossai to come in and make an immediate impact on their defense.

#4 - Round 4, Pick 111: Cameron Sample, DE, Tulane

In the fourth round, the Bengals once again selected a defensive end, this time Cameron Sample from Tulane.

While listed as an edge rusher, Sample does a lot of his best work on the inside of the defensive line. He produced five sacks last season with 7.5 tackles for a loss.

Sample will add more depth and will be another explosive weapon for the Bengals' defense. At just 21, he has plenty of time to learn and grow in the Bengals system.

#5 - Round 4, Pick 122: Tyler Shelvin, DT, LSU

Cincinnati stayed on the defensive side with the 122nd pick in the draft. The Bengals picked LSU defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin. He joins fellow LSU alum, Ja’Marr Chase, Joe Burrow and Thadeus Moss in Cincinnati.

The 6-foot-2, 350-pounds giant is a massive DT. Shelvin is known for his strength and tackling ability. Shelvin's size should help the Bengals’ D-line and add much-needed depth to their defensive tackle position.

#6 - Round 4, Pick 139: D'Ante Smith, OT, ECU

On Day 3 of the draft, the Bengals picked offensive tackle D’Ante Smith with the 139th pick.

Smith is a great athlete who moves well in pass protection. Many NFL scouts believe Smith has massive potential and will be a project for the Bengals' coaching staff.

He is expected to help shore up the offensive line but will likely start this season as a backup. He could, however, quickly work his way into the starting lineup.

#7 - Round 5, Pick 149: Evan McPherson, K, Florida

The Bengals have struggled at the kicker position over recent seasons. In somewhat of a surprising move, Cincinnati picked Florida kicker Evan McPherson early in round five.

McPherson was widely regarded as the best kicker in the draft but picking him so early seemed like a reach.

However, McPherson set an SEC record for career field-goal percentage and a school record for successful kicks over 50 yards. He is an excellent prospect and should win the starting job this season.

#8 - Round 6, Pick 190: Trey Hill, C, Georgia

The Bengals selected Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Trey Hill in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft. He is capable of playing both center and guard.

Hill is a physical, aggressive player who has the potential to play a bigger role later in his career. At 6-foot-3, 319 pounds Hill has the size to crush defensive linemen.

His size and versatility were the primary reasons why the Bengals drafted him.

#9 - Round 6, Pick 202: Chris Evans, RB, Michigan

With the 202nd pick in the draft, the Bengals picked Michigan running back Chris Evans. The 216-pounder has wide receiver-like ball skills and runs with power.

A versatile weapon for the offense, Evans may turn out to be one of the steals of the 2021 NFL draft. He could form a great tandem with Joe Mixon in the Bengals backfield.

#10 - Round 7, Pick 235: Wyatt Hubert, DE, Kansas State

The Bengals used their final draft pick on Kansas State defensive end Wyatt Herbert.

Herbert was the third DE that Cincinnati drafted this year. At 6-foot-3 and 257 pounds, Herbert has the agility of a much smaller player.

He was known for his hustle and effort at Kansas State, where he was a team captain.