Cincinnati Bengals draft picks 2024: Full list of Bengals selections

Last year, the Cincinnati Bengals finished with a record of 9-8 as they missed the playoffs in a season full of injuries to quarterback Joe Burrow. Now that Burrow is healthy again, the franchise is poised to make another run for the Super Bowl in 2024.

However, with the future of players like Tee Higgins and Trey Hendrickson uncertain, the upcoming draft is quite crucial for the franchise. Fortunately for the Bengals, as of now, they have 10 picks in this year's draft, with which general manager Duke Tobin can add several players who can make life easy for Burrow and head coach Zac Taylor.

For the 2024 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals have these picks to use:

Round 1, Pick 18

Round 2, Pick 49

Round 3, Pick 80

Round 3, Pick 97

Round 4, Pick 115

Round 5, Pick 149

Round 6, Pick 194

Round 6, Pick 214

Round 7, Pick 224

Round 7, Pick 237

Cincinnati Bengals draft picks 2024: Round 1

Amarius Mims :NFL: Combine

The Cincinnati Bengals drafted offensive tackle Amarius Mims with the 18th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Bengals continue to improve their offensive line and the Georgia star will hope to protect Joe Burrow for years to come.

Burrow has suffered a lot of injuries through the first four years of his NFL career, and the team has now added a 6'7, 330 lbs tackle to reduce the chance of him getting hurt.

Cincinnati Bengals draft picks 2024: Round 2

Awaiting selection, Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft begins on Friday, April 26 at 7:00 PM ET.

Cincinnati Bengals draft picks 2024: Round 3

Cincinnati Bengals draft picks 2024: Round 4

Cincinnati Bengals draft picks 2024: Round 5

Cincinnati Bengals draft picks 2024: Round 6

Cincinnati Bengals draft picks 2024: Round 7

Editor's note: This article will be updated as and when the picks are announced.