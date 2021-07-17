Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp 2021: Predictions, preview, team news, and more

The Cincinnati Bengals are one of the least-talked-about teams in the NFL heading into 2021. However, they have a quarterback entering his second season with Joe Burrow after a surprisingly decent rookie outing with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. That said, his rookie season was cut short due to a season-ending injury.

Now heading into 2021, Burrow is healthy and the Bengals are hoping to put the NFL on notice. Before that can happen, the Bengals need to grind through training camp. The Bengals will report for camp on July 27th, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Cincinnati Bengals news roundup leading into training camp

The Bengals made a bevy of moves this offseason. Here are the highlights. The Bengals signed Brandon Allen as a backup quarterback. They lost AJ Green. They re-signed Samaje Perine. Geno Atkins moved on.

Joe Burrow in the new Bengals threads (via @Bengals) pic.twitter.com/GL7E5ykmzD — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) July 16, 2021

Cornerback Eli Apple was signed and kicker Randy Bullock moved on. Giovani Bernard saw his contract terminated. Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was drafted fifth overall. Lastly, kicker Kevin McPherson was drafted in the fifth round.

There is only one player battling injuries at the moment. According to CBS Sports, Hakeem Adeniji is dealing with a pectoral injury and will miss all of training camp. He is expected to be healthy for Week One.

Players and position battles to watch

The biggest player to watch is Joe Burrow. Coming off an ACL tear, it will be important to see how well he is moving compared to 2020. Did the time off have an effect on his development? In other words, did the time spent rehabbing and not practicing or playing create a layer of rust for Burrow? The training camp will answer these questions.

The next room to keep an eye on will be the wide receivers. The room is in the midst of a rebuild after the loss of AJ Green. How will Tee Higgans, Tyler Boyd, and Ja'Marr Chase mesh together? Tyler Boyd is likely to keep the top receiver spot for now, since he is coming off three seasons in which two saw him earn over 1000 yards.

Tee Higgans is the front-runner to be the second-string receiver. However, his 2021 season will be pivotal as he enters his second season after earning almost 1000 yards and six touchdowns.

Cincinnati Bengals v Houston Texans

That said, there are no guarantees in the NFL. Ja'Marr Chase may very well surprise in training camp and find himself in the starting role for Week One. The wide receiver room will be a fiercely competitive free-for-all in this year's training camp.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar