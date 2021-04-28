2021 NFL Draft: 3 best QB prospects for the Bengals

If there is a team that won’t be using their first-round draft pick on a quarterback it’s the Cincinnati Bengals.

The franchise selected LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the number one pick in last year’s draft and even though he tore his ACL and MCL last season, Burrow showed he’s the future leader of the franchise.

The Bengals' priority in the draft will be to strengthen the team around Burrow and will likely select an offensive lineman and a wide receiver with their top picks.

Three best QB prospects for the Bengals

The Bengals signed Brandon Allen to a one-year deal to be the backup for Burrow, but they could draft a QB with one of their late-round picks to build a long-term core at the position. The team has two picks in the sixth round and they could use one of those to draft a quarterback.

Here are three QB prospects that the Bengals could select in this year’s draft.

#1 - Peyton Ramsey, Northwestern

Wisconsin v Northwestern

Northwestern QB Peyton Ramsey could be a late-round draft pick for the Bengals. It has been reported that Cincinnati officials recently met with Ramsey.

The 23-year-old was born in Cincinnati and had an impressive senior season at Northwestern. He led the Wildcats to the Big Ten title game.

Ramsey threw for 1,733 yards with 12 TDs last season. In his final game for Northwestern, he orchestrated a dominating win over Auburn in the Citrus Bowl. Ramsey threw for 291 yards and 3 touchdowns, earning MVP honors.

He is known for his pocket awareness and his poise under pressure. Interestingly, he and his brothers are all named after quarterbacks - Montana, Drew, and Peyton.

The Bengals could take a chance on a local prospect late in the draft.

#2 - Ian Book, Notre Dame

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One - Alabama v Notre Dame

Notre Dame star quarterback Ian Book could be on the Bengals' radar. The 23-year-old had an impressive final season at South Bend.

Book successfully led the Fighting Irish to back-to-back College Football Playoff appearances. In 2020, he threw for 2,830 yards and 15 touchdowns while rushing for 1517 yards and another 9 TDs.

He passed Tom Clements, Ron Powlus, and Brady Quinn for most wins as a quarterback in Notre Dame football history with 30 total wins as a starter.

The athletic quarterback with a talent for improvisation could be the Bengals' long-term solution for the backup QB spot.

#3 Sam Ehlinger, University of Texas

Texas v Kansas State

Texas QB Sam Ehlinger could be a late-round selection by the Bengals. As the most experienced quarterback in the 2021 NFL draft, he might be worth the risk.

The 22-year-old is a dual-threat QB with tremendous grit and toughness. The four-year starter is projected as a day 3 pick in the draft.

In his career at Texas, he threw for 11,436 yards with 94 TDs and rushed for 1,903 yards and 33 TDs. Ehlinger won the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year award in 2020.

Many pundits believe Ehlinger will make a great backup quarterback in the NFL. The Bengals could take a punt on him if he's still available when they are on the clock on day 3.

This is Texas QB Sam Ehlinger at his best. He struggles with consistent placement on deep balls but excels when throwing intermediate out-breaking routes like this one. His timing, touch and ball placement are perfect on this throw. pic.twitter.com/p1fJqWYOCZ — Todd McShay (@McShay13) July 21, 2020