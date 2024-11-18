Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Box score, player stats and summary feat. Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert

The Cincinnati Bengals visited the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night with the intent of inching closer to .500 ahead of their bye week. After losing their first three games, they had managed to find their stride, winning four of their next seven.
Meanwhile, the hosts were looking to further separate themselves from the Denver Broncos in the race for second in the AFC West. So who succeeded in their goal?
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Chargers Box score
Team 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Total Cincinnati Bengals 3 3 6 Los Angeles Chargers 7 17 24
Cincinnati Bengals player stats
Passing
Player Completions/Attempts Yards Touchdowns Interceptions Rating Joe Burrow 12/17 111 0 0 88.1 Rushing and receiving
Player Carries Yards Touchdowns Receptions Yards Touchdowns Chase Brown 9 29 0 1 1 0 Ja'Marr Chase 0 0 0 4 49 0 Tee Higgins 0 0 0 3 34 0 Tanner Hudson 0 0 0 2 13 0 Jermaine Burton 0 0 0 1 8 0 Andrei Iosivas 0 0 0 1 6 0 Mike Gesicki 0 0 0 0 0 0 Defense
Player Total tackles Solo tackles Sacks Tackles for Loss Geno Stone 5 5 0 0 Germaine Pratt 5 2 0 0 Josh Newton 3 3 0 0 Trey Hendrickson 3 1 0.5 0 Mike Hilton 2 2 0 1 Vonn Bell 2 2 0 0 Logan Wilson 2 2 0 0 Jordan Battle 2 1 0 0 Akeem Davis-Gaither 1 1 0 0 Tycen Anderson 1 1 0 0 DJ Turner II 1 1 0 0 B.J. Hill 1 0 0 0 Jay Tufele 1 0 0 0 Cam Taylor-Britt 1 0 0.5 0 Joseph Ossai 1 0 0 0 Kris Jenkins Jr. 1 0 0 0 Kicking
Player Field Goals Extra points Evan McPherson 2/2 0/0 Punting
Player Punts Yards Inside 20 Longest Ryan Rehkow 3 123 2 38
Los Angeles Chargers player stats
Passing
Player Completions/Attempts Yards Touchdowns Interceptions Rating Justin Herbert 10/14 183 2 0 153.3 Rushing and receiving
Player Carries Yards Touchdowns Receptions Yards Touchdowns Justin Herbert 4 58 0 0 0 0 Gus Edwards 5 26 0 0 0 0 J.K. Dobbins 5 9 1 0 0 0 Hassan Haskins 2 1 0 0 0 0 Will Dissly 0 0 0 3 73 1 Quentin Johnston 0 0 0 2 48 1 Ladd McConkey 0 0 0 2 31 0 Derius Davis 0 0 0 1 14 0 Joshua Palmer 0 0 0 1 11 0 Tucker Fisk 0 0 0 1 6 0 Defense
Player Total tackles Solo tackles Sacks Tackles for Loss Denzel Perryman 5 3 0 0 Derwin James Jr. 5 2 0.5 0 Daiyan Henley 4 0 0 0 Cam Hart 3 2 0 0 Otito Ogbonnia 3 1 0 0 Poona Ford 2 1 1 1 Tuli Tuipulotu 2 1 1.5 1 Elijah Molden 2 1 0 0 Tarheeb Still 2 1 0 0 Alohi Gilman 2 0 0 0 Ja'Sir Taylor 2 0 0 0 Cameron Dicker 1 1 0 0 Bud Dupree 1 0 0 0 Nick Niemann 1 0 0 0 Troy Dye 1 0 0 0 Scott Matlock 1 0 0 0 Teair Tart 1 0 0 0 Caleb Murphy 1 0 0 0 Joey Bosa 0 0 0 0 Kicking
Player Field Goals Extra points Cameron Dicker 0/0 3/3 Punting
Player Punts Yards Inside 20 Longest JK Scott 1 53 0 53
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Chargers summary
After each team's first drive ended in a punt, the Bengals struck first with a field goal. But the Chargers responded by seizing the lead via a touchdown catch by usual blocking tight end
Will Dissly:
In the second quarter, the Bengals hit another field goal, only for
Justin Herbert to score another touchdown - to Quentin Johnston:
After forcing a punt, the Chargers breached the endzone again via a JK Dobbins hurdle on fourth down:
After another Bengals punt, the first half ended with a Chargers field goal.
