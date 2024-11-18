  • home icon
  • NFL
  Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Box score, player stats and summary feat. Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert

By Andre Castillo
Modified Nov 18, 2024 02:58 GMT
Who woon between the Bengals and Chargers?
The Cincinnati Bengals visited the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night with the intent of inching closer to .500 ahead of their bye week. After losing their first three games, they had managed to find their stride, winning four of their next seven.

Meanwhile, the hosts were looking to further separate themselves from the Denver Broncos in the race for second in the AFC West. So who succeeded in their goal?

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Chargers Box score

Team1Q2Q3Q4QTotal
Cincinnati Bengals3 3 6
Los Angeles Chargers7 1724
Cincinnati Bengals player stats

Passing

PlayerCompletions/AttemptsYardsTouchdownsInterceptionsRating
Joe Burrow12/171110088.1

Rushing and receiving

PlayerCarriesYardsTouchdownsReceptionsYardsTouchdowns
Chase Brown9290110
Ja'Marr Chase0004490
Tee Higgins0003340
Tanner Hudson0002130
Jermaine Burton000180
Andrei Iosivas000160
Mike Gesicki000000

Defense

PlayerTotal tacklesSolo tacklesSacksTackles for Loss
Geno Stone5500
Germaine Pratt5200
Josh Newton3300
Trey Hendrickson310.50
Mike Hilton2201
Vonn Bell2200
Logan Wilson2200
Jordan Battle2100
Akeem Davis-Gaither1100
Tycen Anderson1100
DJ Turner II1100
B.J. Hill1000
Jay Tufele1000
Cam Taylor-Britt100.50
Joseph Ossai1000
Kris Jenkins Jr.1000

Kicking

PlayerField GoalsExtra points
Evan McPherson2/20/0

Punting

PlayerPuntsYardsInside 20Longest
Ryan Rehkow3123238

Los Angeles Chargers player stats

Passing

PlayerCompletions/AttemptsYardsTouchdownsInterceptionsRating
Justin Herbert10/1418320153.3

Rushing and receiving

PlayerCarriesYardsTouchdownsReceptionsYardsTouchdowns
Justin Herbert4580000
Gus Edwards5260000
J.K. Dobbins591000
Hassan Haskins210000
Will Dissly0003731
Quentin Johnston0002481
Ladd McConkey0002310
Derius Davis0001140
Joshua Palmer0001110
Tucker Fisk000160

Defense

PlayerTotal tacklesSolo tacklesSacksTackles for Loss
Denzel Perryman5300
Derwin James Jr.520.50
Daiyan Henley4000
Cam Hart3200
Otito Ogbonnia3100
Poona Ford2111
Tuli Tuipulotu211.51
Elijah Molden2100
Tarheeb Still2100
Alohi Gilman2000
Ja'Sir Taylor2000
Cameron Dicker1100
Bud Dupree1000
Nick Niemann1000
Troy Dye1000
Scott Matlock1000
Teair Tart1000
Caleb Murphy1000
Joey Bosa0000

Kicking

PlayerField GoalsExtra points
Cameron Dicker0/03/3

Punting

PlayerPuntsYardsInside 20Longest
JK Scott153053

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Chargers summary

After each team's first drive ended in a punt, the Bengals struck first with a field goal. But the Chargers responded by seizing the lead via a touchdown catch by usual blocking tight end Will Dissly:

In the second quarter, the Bengals hit another field goal, only for Justin Herbert to score another touchdown - to Quentin Johnston:

After forcing a punt, the Chargers breached the endzone again via a JK Dobbins hurdle on fourth down:

After another Bengals punt, the first half ended with a Chargers field goal.

