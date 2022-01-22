Cincinnati Bengals vs Tennessee Titans injury report and starting lineup - Divisional Round

The Cincinnati Bengals and the Tennessee Titans will kick off the NFL's most anticipated week of the season, the divisional playoffs.

Cincinnati is riding a hot streak after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders last week. Joe Burrow has the city believing this team can beat anybody, including the Titans. The defense will have Trey Hendrickson available after his status was in doubt due to a concussion.

Meanwhile, the Titans are healthier than they've been all season. Derrick Henry's return from injury is massive for Ryan Tannehill and the offense.

In a weekend full of games that have the potential to be instant classics, this game will be the lead-off hitter and look to start things off with an electric start.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans injury report for the NFL Divisional Round Playoffs

Cincinnati Bengals injury report

Player Position Injury Game Status Mike Daniels DT Groin Questionable Stanley Morgan WR Hamstring Questionable Joe Bachie LB Knee Out

Cincinnati enters the divisional round relatively healthy. Their injury concerns are on their defensive line. Defensive tackle Mike Daniels is questionable to play.

Their best interior defensive lineman, Larry Ogunjobi, was placed on injured reserve last week and will also miss this game. The Titans should have a matchup advantage by being able to run the ball against Cincinnati's depleted defensive line.

"I hope (Larry’s) here for the next couple years." Mike Hilton on DT Larry Ogunjobi: "Personally I hope we sign him back. We’re going to miss him. Now it’s next man up. We got B.J. (Hill) and Josh Tupou coming back.""I hope (Larry’s) here for the next couple years."

Tennessee Titans injury report

Player Position Injury Game Status Teair Tart DT Ankle Questionable

The Titans have Henry activated off injured reserve for this game. His presence is game-changing, as he finished the season as the 12th leading rusher in the NFL despite missing over half the season.

Their only player with an injury designation is Teair Tart, who is questionable. Health is vital this late in the postseason, and the Titans finally have all of their weapons on offense healthy at the same time.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans starting lineup for the NFL Divisional Round Playoffs

Cincinnati Bengals starting lineup

QB - Joe Burrow | RB - Joe Mixon | WR - Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins | TE - C.J. Uzomah | OL - Jonah Williams, Quinton Spain, Trey Hopkins, Hakeem Adeniji, Isaiah Prince

DL - Sam Hubbard, D.J. Reader, B.J. Hill, Trey Hendrickson | LB - Logan Wilson, Markus Bailey, Germaine Pratt | CB - Eli Apple, Chidobe Awuzie, Mike Hilton | S - Jessie Bates III, Von Bell | K - Evan McPherson | P - Kevin Huber

Tennessee Titans starting lineup

QB - Ryan Tannehill | RB - Derrick Henry | WR - A.J. Brown, Julio Jones, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine | TE - Geoff Swaim | OL - Taylor Lewan, Rodger Saffold III, Ben Jones, Nate Davis, David Quessenberry

DL - Jeffery Simmons, Teair Tart, Denico Autry | LB - Harold Landry III, David Long Jr., Zach Cunningham, Bud Dupree | CB - Janoris Jenkins, Kristian Fulton, Buster Skrine | S - Kevin byard, Amari Hooker | K - Randy Bullock | P - Brett Kern

