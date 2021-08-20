Cincinnati Bengals vs Washington Football Team NFL Odds, Picks, line and spread – August 20, 2021 | Preseason 2021

The Cincinnati Bengals pulled a victory over the defending Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, and now travel to the FedEx Field on Friday night to face the Washington Football Team.

The Cincinnati Bengals will continue to be cautious with quarterback Joe Burrow's knee, as he will miss out on the second preseason game of the season as well. Burrow has said during training camp that he would like to play in a preseason game at some point, but that doesn't seem to be happening any time soon.

Cincinnati are hopeful that keeping Burrow out of preseason play will not only give him additional time to continue healing, but also help with their longer regular-season schedule.

Meanwhile, the home team, Washington, lost their first preseason matchup against the New England Patriots last week, 22-13.

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Football Team: Betting odds

The Washington Football Team goes into their second preseason game, and their first at home in front of fans, as 4.5 point favorites over the visiting Cincinnati Bengals. The over/under for this game is 34.5 points.

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Football Team: Picks

The Washington Football Team is expected to play their starters for a few series in the first quarter. That includes offense and defense. The Bengals will have a difficult time facing one of the best and youngest starting defenses in Washington, especially without their starting quarterback.

Washington's defensive players, Chase Young and Montez Sweat, should both see at least a series or two. The Washington Football Team should also have a variety of plays featuring all their options at quarterback. Veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick, Taylor Heinicke and Steve Montez all featured at various times during Washington's first preseason game.

Overall, Washington are just a better team at this point in the preseason, and should get the win at home.

#ICYMI: We had @youngchase907 on the mic



it was funny ⬇️ — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) August 19, 2021

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Football Team: Money line

Cincinnati Bengals (+185).

Washington Football Team (-215).

"There's no moral victories this year"@Bengals QB @JoeyB spoke to us about the coming season and if he'll be under center week 1



⬇️AUDIO⬇️ #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/blRUhNGevF — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) August 18, 2021

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Football Team: Spread

The Washington Football Team should be able to get their first win of the preseason. The Bengals will go with Brandon Allen and Kyle Shurmur under center, just as the team did against the Bucs.

Now that there is tape for both games and the Washington starters will play longer than Tampa Bay did, it should be a much different outcome. The Washington Football Team should cover the spread easily, something the team did ten times in 2020.

Edited by Bhargav