Win Total Prediction for Cleveland Browns 2022/23 NFL Season

The Browns’ win total has been off the board in Las Vegas for a while now. However, now that we know the fate of quarterback Deshaun Watson (6-game suspension), we can all get back to business.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Former federal judge Sue L. Robinson has found that Deshaun Watson violated the personal conduct policy and has suspended him six games, per source. Former federal judge Sue L. Robinson has found that Deshaun Watson violated the personal conduct policy and has suspended him six games, per source.

The NFL Win Totals have been out for a while now and while these lines might seem to be beaten to death, we also know the public is usually wrong. That said, we’ll be hoping to find some value and maybe even some winners.

We’ll be examining the Browns' past three seasons, their most prominent roster pieces, as well as their strength of schedule. All factors will be considered as a collective to form our final idea as to what might happen to Kevin Stefanski's team this upcoming season.

Cleveland Browns team assessment heading into the 2022/23 NFL season

Cleveland has one of the easiest schedules in the league. With the Mayfield era now over, Jacoby Brissett, a 14-23 starter in the NFL, will be the bridge between Mayfield and Watson.

Watson has thrown for over 14,500 yards and 104 touchdowns in his four seasons in the NFL. Cleveland bringing in wide receiver Amari Cooper to replace Jarvis Landry and third-round pick David Bell provides Watson with a pair of big-time pass catchers.

Cleveland has an explosive running game featuring halfback Nick Chubb behind one of the best offensive lines in the game. The Browns are deep at the running back position with at least three backs that know how to rack up yardage. Kareem Hunt and D'Ernest Johnson will be backing up Chubb to relieve him of the workload.

Kevin Stefanski's defense is elite. Defensive end Myles Garrett finished third last season in sacks (16) and the team allowed a fifth-best 311 total yards of offense with the fifth-fewest passing yards in the game.

@Flash_Garrett Kiffin: "I absolutely see (Defensive Player of the Year) in his future. I think he does, too." Kiffin: "I absolutely see (Defensive Player of the Year) in his future. I think he does, too."@Flash_Garrett 😤💪

Cleveland won eight games last season with a gimpy Mayfield and other key offensive players either missing or less than 100 percent. If Brissett can win four or five games, and Cleveland crush the rest of their favorable schedule when Watson returns, they could win a dozen games. Take the OVER (up to 10 wins).

