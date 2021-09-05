Browns 2021 season preview: 3 bold predictions ahead of the new campaign

The Cleveland Browns are a serious contender for the AFC North in 2021. They're in their fourth year with quarterback Baker Mayfield. Mayfield thrived under Kevan Stefanski last season and is poised for his first career 4,000-yard season.

Nick Chubb could be the most productive running back in football. Myles Garrett is a top-five defensive player of the year candidate. You could say the sky is the limit for this team. But just how high up does that sky go? These are three bold predictions for the Browns' 2021 campaign.

Three bold predictions for the Cleveland Browns this season

# 1 - Myles Garrett wins defensive player of the year by a landslide

The biggest contenders for this award are Aaron Donald, T.J. Watt, and Myles Garrett. Donald has won the award three times already, and Watt was the runner-up in 2020. But Garrett has had defensive player-of-the-year level potential since being drafted by the Browns in the NFL in 2017.

Last season, Garrett was arguably the front-runner for the award before Week Ten. After Garrett tested positive for COVID-19, he wasn't able to regain full health the rest of the way. But in the first four games of the season, he had three forced fumbles, five sacks and six quarterback hits.

Most @PFF pressures per pass rush among EDGE rushers, 2020:

1. TJ Watt, 0.167

2. Shaquil Barrett, 0.164

3. Myles Garrett, 0.160

4. Arik Armstead, 0.155

5. CHASE WINOVICH, 0.153



(min. 90 pass-rush snaps; 50 eligible players) — Tucker Boynton (@Tucker_TnL) October 6, 2020

Garrett is physically gifted with freakish strength and technique. He's at the top of his position when it comes to shedding double team blocks. He's equally as unstoppable in the run game. COVID-19 was Garrett's only weakness last year. If he's healthy he'll have no weaknesses this year. This bold prediction believes he'll win it in a landslide over whoever finishes second-place.

# 2 - The Browns will be a top three scoring offense

In 2020, the Browns ranked 13th in points per game with 26.2 points. In 2021, the Browns will be in the top three in points per game. Nick Chubb in the red-zone is lethal behind the NFL's most well-rounded and complete offensive line. Kareem Hunt is the best number two running back in the league and is versatile as a runner and pass-catcher.

The Browns were fourth in red-zone scoring percentage in 2020. They should see plenty of trips to the red-zone with big-play threats Odell Beckham Jr., and Jarvis Landry. Beckham isn't the same player he was with the New York Giants as the Browns yet. He's still only 28 and in his athletic prime, and is a bounce back candidate. Landry's fit the Browns like a glove since signing in 2018.

If Beckham and Landry are stars, the Browns will be hard to plan against. Mayfield is the biggest part of the equation, however. Mayfield cut his interceptions down to eight last year. If he continues his improved decision-making, the Browns will be one of the top three scoring offenses.

# 3 - Kevin Stefanski wins coach of the year for a second season and wins 13 games

This last bold prediction is in two parts. First, the Browns will win 13 games, meaning they finish 13-4. This could be good enough for the second-seed in the AFC behind the Kansas City Chiefs. The Browns have the NFL's ninth-hardest strength of schedule, which would make their record only more impressive.

Secondly, Kevin Stefanski will win coach of the year. Stefanski won the award in 2020 after a 10-6 record and appearance in the divisional round. In 2021, Stefanski will win it again, which hasn't happened since 1982-83 when Joe Gibbs won twice in a row. If the Browns have Garrett win DPOY, win 13 games, and make it to the AFC championship game, Stefanski will deserve the award and win.

