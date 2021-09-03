Top 5 backup running backs in the NFL in 2021

Today’s NFL is a pass-first league but that doesn’t mean that the running game is no longer important to winning a championship.

Tennessee Titans star running back Derrick Henry has helped carry his team into the NFL playoffs the past two seasons.

Establishing the running game is key for NFL teams. When opposing defenses are forced to respect the run, that allows quarterbacks to let it fly.

One of the most important backup roles on any NFL squad is at running back. Many teams choose to go with the “running back by commitee” strategy.

NFL history is littered with terrific running back tandems like the Los Angeles Raiders with Bo Jackson and Tony Dorsett in the '80s or the Tampa Bay Bucs pair of Warrick Dunn and Mike Alstott in the late '90s.

The best backup rushers in the NFL today

As the 2021 NFL regular season rapidly approaches, here are the top five backup running backs in the league this year.

#1 - Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns

If Kareem Hunt was playing for most other teams, he would be the starting running back. He is the backup in Cleveland due to the superstar skills of Nick Chubb and his off-the-field troubles.

Hunt was on the path to superstardom in Kansas City, before he was cut by the Chiefs after being accused of domestic violence.

Last season, Hunt rushed 198 times for 841 yards and six touchdowns as the backup. These impressive stats show why he’s the best backup running back in the NFL today.

#2 - Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys backup running back Tony Pollard has shown he’s a great option behind Ezekiel Elliott.

Over his first two years in the NFL, Pollard has averaged more than four yards per carry and has also returned kicks for the Cowboys.

In 2020, Pollard rushed for 435 yards and scored four TDs.

#3 - Kenyan Drake, Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have an experienced running back in Kenyan Drake. A six-year veteran, Drake has played for the Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals in his NFL career.

Last season, Drake nearly rushed for 1,000 yards in Arizona, scoring ten touchdowns during the campaign.

Like Kareem Hunt, Drake would be the starting running back on many other NFL teams.

#4 - Sony Michel, Los Angeles Rams

Former New England Patriots starting running back Sony Michel was traded to the Los Angeles Rams this preseason.

The Rams lost starting RB Cam Akers to an achilles tear in training camp and needed an experienced NFL rusher on their depth chart.

Michel will backup Darrell Henderson but there’s a real chance he could force his way into the starting lineup before the season ends.

#5 - A.J. Dillon, Green Bay Packers

There's a very good possibility that A.J. Dillon could top this list next season.

The Green Bay Packers backup has looked like a future star in the brief opportunities he's had so far in the league.

Dillon scored two touchdowns and rushed for 242 yards in his rookie season in 2020/21.

In Week 15 against the Titans, Dillon ran for 124 yards from 21 attempts, the first time he had more than five carries in the NFL.

