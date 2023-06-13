The Cleveland Browns unveiled their new logo, an appreciation for the Dawg Pound.

It’s a section in the Browns’ home stadium’s east end zone wherein their most rabid fans sit during home games.

Introducing our new official dog logo!! #DawgPound and the winner is...

The franchise allowed fans to vote for their favorite logo among five finalists.

But while the logo above garnered the most votes, some football fans made these comments.

Melanie Hersh @melanie_hersh @Browns BOOOOOOOO! The other one was WAY better! This one is too dark, with hardly any contrast, and won't show up well on a lot of things. You should've let a graphic designer (like me) choose the final winner! Yes, I voted many times… for the OTHER one!!!

Houston Mark created the winning logo, which went through two rounds of fan voting.

Meanwhile, the Dawg Pound started in 1985 when Browns cornerback Hanford Dixon chose the nickname “Dawgs” for their defensive unit. He shared the idea to fellow cornerback Frank Minnifield, who added the pound concept.

Minnifield was inspired by comparing the struggle between offense and defense to a cat-and-dog chase. During training camp, defensive players would bark when they made a big play, especially a quarterback sack.

The idea parlayed onto the fans, who also barked with the players. Thus, Dixon and Minnifield put up the first Dawg Pound banner during their first preseason game that year. The location coincided with the area with the most affordable seats frequented by the team’s most vocal followers.

The Dawg Pound resurrected in 1999 when a new Cleveland Browns franchise emerged. The late Art Modell relocated the original Browns franchise to Maryland after the 1995 season to become the Baltimore Ravens.

Hidden details in the new Cleveland Browns logo

The new Cleveland Browns logo is more than just a bullmastiff. Instead, it contains elements about the team and the state.

Its left ear bears Ohio’s outline. Meanwhile, towards the top right is a reference to the original maskless helmet shell worn by the Dawg Pound in the 1980s.

There’s also a reference to the center helmet stripe in the Browns’ helmet. The dog’s nose follows a football’s shape, while the tag contains forms the letter “C,” paying homage to Cleveland. It also highlights the East End Zone, the Dawg Pound’s home.

The logo also bears a guitar pick about Cleveland being the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s home. Meanwhile, the eight spikes in the collar are for the team’s eight championships, four in the NFL and four in the All-America Football Conference.

Finally, the space below the jowls depicts Cleveland’s Hope Memorial Bridge, symbolizing the bond between the city and the team.

The Cleveland Browns used Brownie the Elf as their official logo from 1948 to 1969. Then, they shifted to their iconic plain helmets. However, Brownie the Elf is still the team's official mascot.

