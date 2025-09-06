  • home icon
  Cleveland Browns injury report Week 1: Latest on Myles Garrett, Mike Hall Jr., and more

Cleveland Browns injury report Week 1: Latest on Myles Garrett, Mike Hall Jr., and more

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Sep 06, 2025 15:36 GMT
Miami Dolphins v Cleveland Browns - Source: Getty
Cleveland Browns injury report Week 1: Latest on Myles Garrett, Mike Hall Jr., and more

The Cleveland Browns will start their season with a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The Kevin Stefanski-led side ended the 2024 season with a 3-14 record, and they'll hope to perform significantly better in the 2025 iteration.

With that in mind, let's examine the Cleveland Browns' injury report and a handful of players in a race against time to prove their fitness ahead of the season opener.

Cleveland Browns injury report Week 1

Myles Garrett's injury status

Myles Garrett is the face of the Cleveland Browns' defense. The one-time Defensive Player of the Year signed a four-year contract in the offseason that'll keep him in Cleveland for the foreseeable future.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Garrett is cleared to feature against the Bengals. According to NBC Sports, the superstar defensive end has shaken off a hip injury and is set to be on the field for Week 1.

Speaking at a press conference, Kevin Stefanski said,

"No scare. He (Garrett) is good. Just was feeling a little uncomfortable. He is good to go."

This will come as great news for the Browns as they're up against one of the most prolific offenses in the NFL. Garrett will look to pressure Bengals' star Joe Burrow on Sunday.

Mike Hall Jr.'s injury status

One player that's certain to miss out on Sunday is Mike Hall Jr. The defensive tackle is dealing with a knee injury and was unable to participate in any training sessions. Hall Jr. hasn't featured since getting injured in Week 18 of the 2024 campaign.

Speaking of Hall Jr.'s injury, Stefanski said,

"He is progressing really well, this was all part of the plan in getting him up to speed. Not this week, but we will just keep going."
Mohamoud Diabate's injury status

Mohamoud Diabate will play against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The linebacker has shaken off a quadriceps injury that threatened to sideline him from the season opener.

According to CBS Sports, Diabate does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game. The report adds that the versatile Cleveland Browns LB was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday but upgraded to full participation in Friday's session.

Joel Bitonio's injury status

Joel Bitonio is clear to feature against the Bengals. The offensive guard started the week on the injury report, but he's been cleared to suit up on Sunday.

According to the Browns' website, Bitonio was a limited participant in Wednesday's training session due to a non-injury-related rest. He participated fully on Thursday and Friday.

Mason Graham's injury status

Promising rookie defensive tackle Mason Graham will likely make his professional debut against the Bengals. The Michigan product has shaken off a shoulder injury in this week's training sessions.

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Edited by Nick Igbokwe
bell-icon Manage notifications