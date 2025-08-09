  • home icon
  "It wasn't perfect": Myles Garrett makes feelings known on Shedeur Sanders-led Browns' performance in preseason game vs. Panthers

"It wasn't perfect": Myles Garrett makes feelings known on Shedeur Sanders-led Browns' performance in preseason game vs. Panthers

By Prasen
Published Aug 09, 2025 02:58 GMT
Cleveland Browns Training Camp - Source: Getty
Myles Garrett makes feelings known on Shedeur Sanders-led Browns' performance in preseason game vs. Panthers - Source: Getty

Shedeur Sanders’ first snap as the Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback may have been shaky, but by halftime of their preseason clash with the Carolina Panthers, the rookie had the fans believing.

Sanders led Cleveland to a 14-7 advantage at the break, going 11-of-18 for 103 yards and two touchdowns. The fifth-round pick from the 2025 NFL draft completed 14-of-23 passes, recording 138 yards and two touchdowns. He boasted a passer rating of 106.8.

Defensive superstar Myles Garrett, who sat out the game, was watching closely. When asked about Cleveland’s crowded QB room, Garrett kept it honest.

“I think it was a great first half. It wasn’t perfect, the team settled in, getting comfortable in the pocket, but more than my evaluation, it’s Kevin’s that matter more than anything.” (03:08)
The Browns went on to dominate the second half, sealing a 30-10 win.

Shedeur Sanders stars in Browns vs. Panthers preseason game

Shedeur Sanders stole the spotlight in his Browns debut, leading the team to a commanding 30-10 preseason win over the Panthers in Charlotte. Sanders’ first career scoring toss came early in the second quarter, an out-route dime to Kaden Davis from seven yards out to tie the game.

He doubled down late in the half, again finding Davis, this time on a sliding grab in the end zone to give Cleveland a 14-7 lead. His night also featured a highlight-reel 29-yard sideline dime to rookie Luke Floriea, who snagged it one-handed before leaving with a hamstring injury.

The rookie’s composure wasn’t flawless with pre-snap penalties and a couple of sacks slowed him down, but he showed mobility, pocket toughness, and the ability to extend plays under pressure.

Cleveland’s offense didn’t slow after Sanders exited with 3:55 left in the third quarter. Tyler Huntley came in and found Cade McDonald for a late touchdown, while Dustin Hopkins added a short field goal.

With Sanders impressing in his first NFL action, the Browns’ QB battle just got a lot more interesting heading into the rest of the preseason.

Prasen

Prasen

Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.

For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.

A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.

Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports.

