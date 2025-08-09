"It wasn't perfect": Myles Garrett makes feelings known on Shedeur Sanders-led Browns' performance in preseason game vs. Panthers

Shedeur Sanders’ first snap as the Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback may have been shaky, but by halftime of their preseason clash with the Carolina Panthers, the rookie had the fans believing.Sanders led Cleveland to a 14-7 advantage at the break, going 11-of-18 for 103 yards and two touchdowns. The fifth-round pick from the 2025 NFL draft completed 14-of-23 passes, recording 138 yards and two touchdowns. He boasted a passer rating of 106.8.Defensive superstar Myles Garrett, who sat out the game, was watching closely. When asked about Cleveland’s crowded QB room, Garrett kept it honest.“I think it was a great first half. It wasn’t perfect, the team settled in, getting comfortable in the pocket, but more than my evaluation, it’s Kevin’s that matter more than anything.” (03:08)The Browns went on to dominate the second half, sealing a 30-10 win.Also read: Deion Sanders drops 3-word reaction as Shedeur Sanders scores first TD of Browns careerShedeur Sanders stars in Browns vs. Panthers preseason gameShedeur Sanders stole the spotlight in his Browns debut, leading the team to a commanding 30-10 preseason win over the Panthers in Charlotte. Sanders’ first career scoring toss came early in the second quarter, an out-route dime to Kaden Davis from seven yards out to tie the game.He doubled down late in the half, again finding Davis, this time on a sliding grab in the end zone to give Cleveland a 14-7 lead. His night also featured a highlight-reel 29-yard sideline dime to rookie Luke Floriea, who snagged it one-handed before leaving with a hamstring injury.The rookie’s composure wasn’t flawless with pre-snap penalties and a couple of sacks slowed him down, but he showed mobility, pocket toughness, and the ability to extend plays under pressure.Cleveland’s offense didn’t slow after Sanders exited with 3:55 left in the third quarter. Tyler Huntley came in and found Cade McDonald for a late touchdown, while Dustin Hopkins added a short field goal.With Sanders impressing in his first NFL action, the Browns’ QB battle just got a lot more interesting heading into the rest of the preseason.Also read: &quot;Shedeur Sanders slowly ending careers&quot; - NFL fans react as Dillon Gabriel &amp; Deshaun Watson's reaction goes viral during Browns-Panthers game