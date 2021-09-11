Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs: Injury report and starting lineup - September 12th | NFL Week 1

The best matchup of Week 1 has two powerhouses in the AFC facing each other right off the gate, as Cleveland will fly to Kansas City for a rematch of last season's AFC Divisional Round.

The two teams are being touted as potential Super Bowl candidates and this week's matchup will be important not only to open the season in the right way but also for seeding purposes in case of a tie record. You can't miss this game.

Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs injury report

Cleveland Browns

The Browns have a deep roster and that's why they're one of the favorites in the AFC, but boy, do they have problems. Only two depth players are confirmed as out as of now, but some stars of the team, like Odell Beckham Jr., JC Tretter and Jadeveon Clowney, are all questionable and are facing the possibility of missing a crucial game to start the season.

Browns’ HC Kevin Stefanski on the status of WR Odell Beckham Jr. for Sunday’s opener against the Chiefs: pic.twitter.com/YfT3J7yAbd — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 10, 2021

It remains to be seen what's going to happen with the Browns when they fly to Kansas City, but it's not looking pretty right now.

Kansas City Chiefs

The same can't be said about the Chiefs, who are going to start the season extremely healthy and will miss only Austin Blythe, a backup guard, for the contest.

Frank Clark and Derrick Nnadi were uncertain during the week, but all signs point to them playing Sunday after not missing practice over the last days.

Highest paid edge rushers on a per-year basis:



--> TJ Watt: $28M

Joey Bosa: $27M

Myles Garrett: $25M

Khalil Mack: $23.5M

Demarcus Lawrence: $21M

Frank Clark: $20.8M — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 9, 2021

Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs starting lineups

Cleveland Browns

QB - Baker Mayfield | RB - Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt | WR - Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry | TE - Austin Hooper | OL - Jedrick Wills, Joel Bitonio, JC Tretter, Wyatt Teller, Jack Conklin

DL - Myles Garrett, Malik Jackson, Andrew Billings, Jadeveon Clowney | LB - Sione Takitaki, Mack Wilson, Anthony Walker | CB - Denzel Ward, Greedy Williams | S - Ronnie Harrison, John Johnson III | K - Chase McLaughlin | P - Jamie Gillan

Kansas City Chiefs

QB - Patrick Mahomes | RB - Clyde Edwards-Helaire | WR - Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman, Demarcus Robinson | TE - Travis Kelce | OL - Orlando Brown Jr., Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith, Lucas Niang

Minnesota Vikings v Kansas City Chiefs

DL - Chris Jones, Jarran Reed, Derrick Nnadi, Frank Clark | LB - Nick Bolton, Anthony Hitchens | CB - Mike Hughes, Charvarius Ward, L'Jarius Sneed | S - Daniel Sorensen, Juan Thornhill | K - Harrison Butker | P - Tommy Townsend

