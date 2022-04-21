Cleveland Browns NFL Draft 2022: Picks, Needs and Predictions 

After an unsuccessful and disappointing 2021 NFL season, the Cleveland Browns entered the off-season knowing changes were at hand. Deshaun Watson is the new face of the franchise after a blockbuster trade brought the former Houston Texans signal caller to Cleveland. Watson will be throwing to new star receiver Amari Cooper, who was acquired from the Dallas Cowboys in March.

With these deals complete, the Browns must now turn their attention to the Draft in late April. Having spent a significant amount of draft capital on acquiring Watson and Cooper, Browns general manager and executive vice president Andrew Berry will have to make some crucial decisions on where to use his remaining picks.

After falling short of expectations last season, the Cleveland Browns' approach to the draft is a topic of great debate. While Browns fans are excited to have a new quarterback, there is still some uncertainty as to whether Watson will play this season. Former starter Baker Mayfield remains at home, hoping that a trade materializes before the draft.

PFF @PFF Baker Mayfield isn't happy with the Browns Baker Mayfield isn't happy with the Browns 😳 https://t.co/oYS0XIDIVo

2022 NFL Draft Picks: Cleveland Browns

2nd Round (Pick 44)

3rd Round (Pick 78)

3rd Round (Pick 99) – Compensatory selection

4th Round (Pick 118)

6th Round (Pick 202) – From Dallas Cowboys

7th Round (Pick 223) – From Detroit Lions

7th Round (Pick 246) – From Buffalo Bills

Cleveland Browns Team Needs

Defensive Line

Cleveland are one of many AFC teams who have made significant changes in an attempt to win the Super Bowl this coming season. While Myles Garrett is a defensive player of the year candidate, the season-long grind can take a toll on any team. With divisional teams boasting vaunted quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow, the Browns schedule also includes some of the very best the AFC has to offer in Justin Herbert and Josh Allen; therefore adding depth to their pass rush is a must.

Wide Reciever

While on the surface it may seem like Amari Cooper solves a lot of the Browns' receiving problems, the reality is the team lacks depth at the position. With Jarvis Landy's release, Donovan People-Jones remains the only proven option on the depth chart after catching 34 passes for 597 yards. Adding options for Watson is a must if the Browns want to be the contenders they see themselves as.

Offensive Line

For a franchise that went all-in on Watson, the Browns need to ensure that they protect him and give him as much time as possible to execute Kevin Stefanski's offense. Furthermore, adding depth to the line is imperative when considering how much the Browns depend on their running game to open up their passing windows. While finding a starter later in the draft is unlikely, finding depth players to put behind the often injured tackle Jack Conklin is essential.

Jeff Schudel @jsproinsider Kevin Stefanski said right tackle Jack Conklin is participating in the #Browns voluntary offseason program and that he is on schedule on his rehab from a torn patella tendon. Kevin Stefanski said right tackle Jack Conklin is participating in the #Browns voluntary offseason program and that he is on schedule on his rehab from a torn patella tendon.

Mock Draft: Predictions for All 7 Cleveland Browns Picks

2nd Round (Pick 44) - Nik Bonitto, Edge Rusher, Oklahoma

3rd Round (Pick 78) - Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati

3rd Round (Pick 99) – Compensatory selection - Kellen Diesch, OT, Arizona State

4th Round (Pick 118) - Damone Clark, LB, LSU

6th Round (Pick 202) – From Dallas Cowboys - Jason Poe, OG, Mercer

7th Round (Pick 223) – From Detroit Lions - Noah Elliss, DT, Idaho

7th Round (Pick 246) – From Buffalo Bills - Brian Robinson, RB, Valparaiso

PFF Draft @PFF_College Nik Bonitto's 109 pressures since 2019 are 11 more than any other Big 12 Edge Defender in that span Nik Bonitto's 109 pressures since 2019 are 11 more than any other Big 12 Edge Defender in that span 😤 https://t.co/EdfIuqJdwX

In Summary . . .

Pairing Garrett with speed rusher Nik Bonitto makes the entire Cleveland Browns defense better. Pressuring the quarterback in this manner takes the heat off the secondary. With the influx of new talent in the conference, for the Browns to challenge for a playoff spot, they are going to need to get to the quarterback. Alec Pierce may not be available by the time the third round hits, but if he is, he would make a great addition to Cooper. Kellen Diesch is a work in progress as an NFL level tackle, but without the pressure of having to play right away, he has the opportunity to learn and get better, giving the Browns more options going into next season.

